Kings Darcy Kuemper Exits with Injury, Halting Strong Season

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper went down with an injury this week, which is a problem since he’s been an important part of the team’s early success. Recording a 4-2-3 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .899 save percentage across nine games, the Kings are fourth in the Western Conference.

Kuemper stopped 18 of 20 shots against the Colorado Avalanche before an undisclosed injury forced him to leave the game in the third period. The score was locked at 2-2. The injury occurred with 15:28 remaining, and David Rittich stepped in to complete the game.

Kuemper’s Impact So Far with the Kings Has Been Solid

Kuemper’s consistent play has been crucial to the Kings’ competitiveness. Even in recent starts, where he saw limited goal support, Kuemper’s strong play kept the Kings within striking distance, making the most of a challenging schedule.

Darcy Kuemper is now with the Los Angeles Kings.

Although his save percentage (.899) reflects some challenging games, Kuemper’s play has frequently outshone his stats. He’s put up some strong showings against top offensive teams like the Avalanche.

What Are the Next Steps for the Kings After Kuemper’s Injury?

With Kuemper potentially sidelined, the Kings may look to Phoenix Copley from AHL Ontario (in California, not Canada) to back up Rittich. The Kings are preparing for a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. They will need Rittich — or possibly Copley — to step up and maintain their defensive stability.

Kuemper’s recovery will be closely monitored. The Kings are eager to have their starting goaltender back for what they hope will be a competitive season. So far, he’s been a difference-maker in Los Angeles.

