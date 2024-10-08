Oilers to Sign Travis Dermott After Some Salary Cap Gymnastics

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly set to sign defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-way contract. PuckPedia reports that the team will formally get a deal done with the defenseman, who was in camp on a PTO, but only after they do some roster juggling for salary cap purposes.
“Expecting #LetsGoOilers to formally sign Travis Dermott to 2-way contract tomorrow. Tomorrow (day 2 for cap purposes) players can be sent down, which would make room for him to be signed & registered. Was in camp on PTO.”
The cap maneuvering they speak of involves signing Cameron Wright, calling up Matthew Savoie, and potentially placing Evander Kane on LTIR temporarily to get the biggest savings and cushion allowable. Bob Stauffer is also reporting that the Oilers are playing with the roster to maximize their cap flexibility. Once done, he notes, “Wouldn’t surprise me to see Travis Dermott sign a deal within the next day or so.”
Oilers Signing: Who is Cameron Wright?
Wright attended Edmonton’s training camp last month on a professional tryout (PTO) but was cut on September 25 after playing just one preseason game. The 26-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario, stands 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds, and shoots right.
In 48 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, Wright scored 12 goals, ranking fifth on the team. His plus-9 rating was the highest among all Condors forwards, and he was one of only four players to record over 100 shots on goal.
What Will Travis Dermott Bring the Oilers?
Part of why the Oilers like Dermott is because he’s got experience. He has 329 career games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Arizona Coyotes.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters that time will tell what happens with the defenseman, adding, “But I think he’s made a very positive impression with management and the coaching staff on just the way he plays.” He added, “He’s tenacious, he’s quick, he moves the puck really well, he does everything fairly well so we need that and also the flexibility of him being able to play left defense and right defense.”
With the way Josh Brown disappointed at camp, it’s clear the Oilers could still use more depth on their blue line and Dermott provides that.
Next: Oilers’ Bowman Calls Out D-Man Josh Brown After Poor Preseason
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers’ Bowman Calls Out D-Man Josh Brown After Poor Preseason
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman was direct when discussing Josh Brown’s preseason performance and...
-
Insider Says Oilers Recent Cap Move Teases Kane LTIR Decision
The Edmonton Oilers are making moves on Monday that one insider believes could directly...
-
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Faces Line Demotion After Slow Start
In an offseason filled with Edmonton Oilers roster moves, one addition stuck out: Jeff...
-
Oilers Lose Lavoie as Golden Knights Claim Forward Off Waivers
The Edmonton Oilers lose Raphael Lavoie as the Vegas Golden Knights claim the skilled,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Sharangovich Injured, Honzek Makes Flames as Preseason Standout
Will Sam Honzek, Matt Coronato, and Devin Cooley make the Calgary Flames? Meanwhile, how...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Philp, Brown, Gagner, Yamamoto, McDavid
Edmonton Oilers Quick Hits: Noah Philp to the AHL, Josh Brown waivers, Sam Gagner...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Kailer Yamamoto Eyes Career Revival in Utah, Signs 1-Yr Deal
Kailer Yamamoto aims to revitalize his NHL career after signing a one-year, two-way contract...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Robertson, Michkov Among 6 Players to Turn Heads This Preseason
Several players turned heads this preseason in the NHL, among them being Nick Robertson,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Having Fun with Viral Swayman Videos After Extension
The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman are having fun on Sunday with a series...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains
The Vancouver Canucks are set to make a big decision when it comes to...