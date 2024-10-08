Oilers to Sign Travis Dermott After Some Salary Cap Gymnastics

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly set to sign defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-way contract. PuckPedia reports that the team will formally get a deal done with the defenseman, who was in camp on a PTO, but only after they do some roster juggling for salary cap purposes.

“Expecting #LetsGoOilers to formally sign Travis Dermott to 2-way contract tomorrow. Tomorrow (day 2 for cap purposes) players can be sent down, which would make room for him to be signed & registered. Was in camp on PTO.”

The cap maneuvering they speak of involves signing Cameron Wright, calling up Matthew Savoie, and potentially placing Evander Kane on LTIR temporarily to get the biggest savings and cushion allowable. Bob Stauffer is also reporting that the Oilers are playing with the roster to maximize their cap flexibility. Once done, he notes, “Wouldn’t surprise me to see Travis Dermott sign a deal within the next day or so.”

Oilers Signing: Who is Cameron Wright?

Wright attended Edmonton’s training camp last month on a professional tryout (PTO) but was cut on September 25 after playing just one preseason game. The 26-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario, stands 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds, and shoots right.

In 48 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, Wright scored 12 goals, ranking fifth on the team. His plus-9 rating was the highest among all Condors forwards, and he was one of only four players to record over 100 shots on goal.

What Will Travis Dermott Bring the Oilers?

Part of why the Oilers like Dermott is because he’s got experience. He has 329 career games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Arizona Coyotes.

Several reports surfaced on Tuesday that Travis Dermott has signed a PTO with Edmonton Oilers and will join the team this week.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters that time will tell what happens with the defenseman, adding, “But I think he’s made a very positive impression with management and the coaching staff on just the way he plays.” He added, “He’s tenacious, he’s quick, he moves the puck really well, he does everything fairly well so we need that and also the flexibility of him being able to play left defense and right defense.”

With the way Josh Brown disappointed at camp, it’s clear the Oilers could still use more depth on their blue line and Dermott provides that.

