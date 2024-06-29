Kevin Hayes Traded by Blue to Penguins at NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially acquired forward Kevin Hayes and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. This transaction is essentially a salary dump for the Blues, who are offloading Hayes’ contract to the Penguins.
In this deal, the Penguins receive:
- Kevin Hayes
- 2025 second-round pick
The Blues, in return, receive:
- Future considerations
Kevin Hayes is a veteran center known for his playmaking abilities. While not renowned for his speed, physicality, or forechecking, Hayes has demonstrated solid play-driving numbers with the Blues last season. However, his performance with the puck left much to be desired.
For the Penguins, acquiring Hayes and the additional draft pick provides depth and future assets. Hayes brings experience as a third-line center and his pass-first mentality could complement the Penguins’ roster. This trade indicates Pittsburgh’s intent to bolster their lineup with seasoned players while also securing potential talent through the draft.
The Blues, on the other hand, benefit by shedding Hayes’ salary from their books, allowing them more financial flexibility for future roster moves. By accepting future considerations, St. Louis positions itself to potentially gain more favorable assets down the line.
Pittsburgh’s acquisition of Hayes and a second-round pick could prove valuable if Hayes finds his game and has chemistry with the roster. St. Louis gains the financial relief necessary to pursue other opportunities.
