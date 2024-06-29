Lightning Trade F Tanner Jeannot to the Kings

Tanner Jeannot has been traded to the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick in 2025 and selection No. 118 this year. The Kings had been considering Jeannot for some time as the team gave up a lot to acquire him and he didn’t pan out as hoped. Meanwhile, the Lightning have cleared $11.15M million in cap space for next season.
With the Mikhail Sergachev and Tanner Jeannot trades, there was no salary retained in either case.
When Nashville traded Jeannot to the Lightning, they received a huge haul. It was a trade that many suggested dramatically overpaid for an unproven player. The Lightning moved defenseman Cal Foote, a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
“The reality at the trade deadline is you’re going to have to overpay,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said at the time of the deal. He added, “The player goes to the higher bidder. Nashville didn’t have to trade him. They controlled his rights for an additional year — he’s a restricted free agent. To acquire the player we would have to make it worth their while. Considering our lack of draft capital the way to do this was a quantity over quality type of offer.”
Jeannot had seven goals and seven assists in 55 games last season. He added one assist in four playoff games for the Kings and was a healthy scratch in another game. He had four points in 20 games in 2022-23.
