The Washington Capitals have made a significant move by acquiring goalie Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for pick No. 83 in the 2024 draft and a third-rounder in the 2025 NHL Draft. This trade has left many Vegas fans in shock, as Thompson has been a reliable performer for the Golden Knights.
Thompson was literally about to sign autographs for Golden Knights fans in the building when he was traded.
Thompson, 27, had an impressive season in 2023-24, posting a 25-14-5 record with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and one shutout in 46 games. His goals-against average ranked 10th in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 45 games played. Additionally, in the playoffs, Thompson recorded a 2-2 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage over four appearances.
Thompson Is a Great Trade Addition for the Capitals
Thompson set single-season career highs in wins and games played last season. In the previous season, 2022-23, he appeared in 37 games, achieving a 21-13-3 record with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and two shutouts. He was selected to represent Vegas at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in November 2022 after posting an 8-2-0 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 10 appearances.
Thompson’s overall NHL career with Vegas includes 103 games, with a record of 56-32-11, a 2.67 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and four shutouts. His consistent performance and ability to handle high-pressure situations make this acquisition a significant win for the Capitals.
For Washington, securing Thompson is seen as an absolute steal, given his proven track record and potential to solidify their goaltending position. The move has left many questioning Vegas’s decision, especially considering Thompson’s value and the relatively modest return of draft picks. But, this is the Golden Knights and it’s hard to know what other plans they have cooking behind the scenes.
Next: Kevin Hayes Traded by Blue to Penguins at NHL Draft
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?
Several Edmonton Oilers will test free agency this off-season. With some notable names, the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Trade Market For Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri has five years remaining on his contract. He also has a no-movement...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Steven Stamkos Heads to Free Agency, No Deal With Lightning
Steven Stamkos is reportedly heading to NHL free agency as the Lightning and the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers Buying Out Rest of Cam Atkinson’s Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed veteran winger Cam Atkinson on waivers and announced they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Trade Andrew Mangiapane To The Washington Capitals
The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List
The New York Rangers have reportedly asked defenseman Jacob Trouba for his 15-Team No-Trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Team Confirms Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Summer Goalie Plans: Jack Campbell Buyout & a Veteran Signing
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly addressing their goaltending this summer with a Jack Campbell...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...