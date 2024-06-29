The Washington Capitals have made a significant move by acquiring goalie Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for pick No. 83 in the 2024 draft and a third-rounder in the 2025 NHL Draft. This trade has left many Vegas fans in shock, as Thompson has been a reliable performer for the Golden Knights.

Thompson was literally about to sign autographs for Golden Knights fans in the building when he was traded.

The Golden Knights have acquired a 2024 3rd round pick and a 2025 3rd round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for goalie Logan Thompson. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/IF2H4FKLeT — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2024

Thompson, 27, had an impressive season in 2023-24, posting a 25-14-5 record with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and one shutout in 46 games. His goals-against average ranked 10th in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 45 games played. Additionally, in the playoffs, Thompson recorded a 2-2 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage over four appearances.

Thompson Is a Great Trade Addition for the Capitals

Thompson set single-season career highs in wins and games played last season. In the previous season, 2022-23, he appeared in 37 games, achieving a 21-13-3 record with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and two shutouts. He was selected to represent Vegas at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in November 2022 after posting an 8-2-0 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 10 appearances.

Logan Thompson traded to the Washington Capitals

Thompson’s overall NHL career with Vegas includes 103 games, with a record of 56-32-11, a 2.67 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and four shutouts. His consistent performance and ability to handle high-pressure situations make this acquisition a significant win for the Capitals.

For Washington, securing Thompson is seen as an absolute steal, given his proven track record and potential to solidify their goaltending position. The move has left many questioning Vegas’s decision, especially considering Thompson’s value and the relatively modest return of draft picks. But, this is the Golden Knights and it’s hard to know what other plans they have cooking behind the scenes.

