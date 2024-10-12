How Good Is Canucks’ Quinn Hughes? Ask Alex Edler

Alex Edler, one of the best defensemen the Vancouver Canucks have ever had, recognizes that his franchise records won’t last forever—especially with new captain Quinn Hughes hot on his heels. When asked about the possibility of Hughes breaking his records, Edler wasn’t surprised. As you can see in the video below, he seemed proud.

Edler Isn’t Surprised By Hughes’ Great Play for the Canucks

“It’s not a surprise,” Edler said, acknowledging Hughes’ remarkable skill set and leadership on the ice. “He’s going to break every record, and that’s because of how good he is.” Edler, who spent 15 seasons with the Canucks, knows a top-tier defenseman when he sees one. To his mind, Hughes is precisely that.

With his exceptional skating, vision, and ability to quarterback the power play, Hughes is already solidifying his place as one of the greatest blueliners in Canucks history. For Edler, Hughes’ rise is inevitable, and it might be sooner rather than later that he overtakes the veteran defenseman in the Canucks record books.

Considering the legendary names that have patrolled the Vancouver blue line, Edler’s endorsement carries a lot of weight. Hughes is a special player and a leader who’s tough to beat—both on the stat sheet and on the ice.

Edler Is Excited by Hughes Play

When asked about watching Hughes inch closer to his records, Edler responded with the utmost respect for the player and excitement for the future. “I have those records because I was here for so long, but he’s going to break every record,” Edler said. “And that’s just because of how good he is.”

Quinn Hughes gets praise from former Canucks defenseman Alex Edler

Edler sees Hughes as one of the NHL’s top players, noting that his skill set on both ends of the ice sets him apart. “He deserves that,” Edler continued. “You will see him out there; he’s a top player.” For Edler, watching Hughes thrive isn’t about losing his spot in Canucks history. It’s about witnessing the continued evolution of a franchise that he loves.

What Makes Hughes Such a Good Blue Liner?

Hughes’ dynamic skating, puck-handling, and hockey IQ have already made him one of the league’s elite defensemen. At just 24, Hughes has plenty of time to build upon his already impressive career. If Edler is correct, he will set new standards for Canucks defensemen. Whether it’s breaking records for points, assists, or minutes played, it seems inevitable that Hughes will leave an indelible mark on the franchise. And Edler, a Canucks legend himself, is more than happy to pass the torch.

With the Canucks poised for success in the coming seasons, Hughes’ leadership as captain is already being felt, and his legacy is just beginning. Edler, ever the class act, is cheering him on every step of the way.

