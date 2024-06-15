Keefe Past and Berube’s New Impact on the Maple Leafs

It’s challenging to fully assess what kind of coach Sheldon Keefe could have been had he not followed Mike Babcock. When Keefe took over, his primary goal was to be the antithesis of Babcock, the taskmaster whose forceful will had alienated the team.

The players had stopped responding to Babcock, so Keefe had to be different. He embraced a player’s coach persona, listening to and communicating with the players. His experience as a former NHL player allowed him to relate to their perspectives in ways Babcock could not.

Over His Time the Maple Leafs Keefe Changed as a Coach

Over time, Keefe’s coaching style evolved. Initially seen as softer than Babcock, he gradually shifted towards a more defensive system, moving away from an exclusively puck-possession, offensive strategy. However, the shadow of being the “softer” coach likely never fully dissipated. After the departure of former general manager Kyle Dubas, Keefe was noticeably transitioning towards a different coaching philosophy. Yet, we never got to see the full extent of what Keefe could have become.

Enter Craig Berube, the new head coach, who is reputed to be the polar opposite of Keefe. Known for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach, Berube is expected to bring a new dynamic to the Maple Leafs. While Keefe was accommodating to players’ needs, Berube is rumored to be less flexible in that regard.

However, it’s crucial to note that coaching in Toronto presents a unique set of challenges and pressures that differ significantly from his previous stints in St. Louis or Philadelphia.

Berube’s coaching style will evolve as he adjusts to the Maple Leafs’ environment. Just as Keefe will adapt and grow in his new role with the New Jersey Devils, Berube will need to tailor his approach to fit the Toronto context. The pressures and expectations in Toronto are unparalleled, and how Berube navigates this will be key to his success.

Both Keefe and Berube Will Change as They Engage Their New Teams

Both coaches are at a crossroads. Keefe gets a chance to start fresh and rectify past mistakes, while Berube faces the task of proving his coaching style can thrive under the intense scrutiny of Toronto’s hockey scene. We don’t yet know how these experiences will shape them, but the upcoming season will undoubtedly provide insights.

Ultimately, the jury is still out on Berube’s impact as the Maple Leafs’ head coach. His past success with other teams provides a foundation, but his tenure in Toronto will require adjustments and growth. The coming season will reveal how both coaches adapt to their new roles and how these changes influence their respective teams.

