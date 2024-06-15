Maple Leafs Won’t Press Marner on Trade, Not Committed to Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently uncertain about trading Mitch Marner, with no definitive decision made yet, says NHL insider Chris Johnston. He explains that despite all of the talk surrounding the forward, the Maple Leafs are not actively pursuing a trade for Marner and have not asked him for a list of potential destinations.

Johnston notes:

“The Leafs are not leaning on Mitch Marner right now. They have not decided 100 percent they have to trade him and or that they’re going to make life uncomfortable and they’re getting the list of names. None of that’s what’s going on,” Johnston said.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to play out 2024-25 NHL season

Believing there is a risk of upsetting Marner and his camp if the team pushes too hard, Johnston also highlighted some of the issues with aggressively pursuing a trade there is some frustration about all the public discourse. It’s the nature of the beast when you’re in the situation the Leafs and Marner are in. Conflicting reports will be out there and “insiders” will come up with some new “development” on a daily basis. Despite the rumors, the Leafs have not initiated any trade discussions involving Marner.

The Maple Leafs Could Still Talk Extension With Marner

Marner, who has one year remaining on his contract with an annual salary cap hit of $10.903 million, boasts an impressive record of 639 points in 576 regular-season games. As he approaches unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2025, Marner is eligible to sign an extension with Toronto starting July 1, 2024.

The belief is that Marner prefers to remain in Toronto and play out the remainder of his contract with the Leafs. Given his contributions and high value to the team, it would make sense for the Leafs to consider all factors carefully before making any public moves.

For now, it appears that the Maple Leafs are maintaining their options and are not in a rush to resolve Marner’s situation, hoping to avoid unnecessary public drama and focus on potential future negotiations.

