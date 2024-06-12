Blueprint for Bolstering the Maple Leafs’ Blue Line for 2024-25

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the 2024-25 regular season, a strong defense is the cornerstone of any winning team. It is essential for shutting down opponents’ offensive threats, minimizing goals against, and providing a solid foundation for success. Assessing the Maple Leafs’ defense reveals both strengths and areas in dire need of improvement.

The Maple Leafs’ Defense Consists of Aces and Spaces

The phrase “Aces and spaces” typically refers to a situation in poker where a player holds both an ace and a low card. This phrase signifies the potential for a solid starting hand, but it has not yet been fleshed out.

The Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup consists of Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe as the team’s primary blue liners. Simon Benoit and Conor Timmins are likely filling out the third pairing. While Rielly is a reliable anchor, he needs a defense-first partner. The lack of depth beyond him is concerning. McCabe is improving and should be a solid player for the team for years to come.

While promising, Benoit and Timmins are better suited for third-pair roles, leaving a significant gap in the top four.

The uncertainty surrounding restricted free agent (RFA) Timothy Liljegren further complicates the Maple Leafs’ defense. While he has shown flashes of potential, his inconsistent performance and GM Brad Treliving’s preference for bigger, more physical defensemen raise questions about his future role with the team.

What Does the Maple Leafs Defense Need?

To fortify their defense, the Maple Leafs must address critical needs. First, they require two additional top-four defensemen, ideally balancing left—and right-handed shots to strengthen defensive pairings. Additionally, depth defensemen are essential to provide stability and support during injuries or lineup adjustments. Finally, instilling a defense-first mindset is crucial, ensuring the team prioritizes protecting the net and clearing the crease to support their goaltenders effectively.

In summary, bolstering the defense is paramount for the Maple Leafs’ success in the upcoming season. Addressing these needs will shore up their defensive capabilities, enhance their overall competitiveness, and position them as formidable contenders in the NHL.

[Note: I’d like to thank Stan Smith for his insights that went into this post.]

