3 Reasons for Josh Morrissey’s Hot Start to the 2024-25 Season

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is off to a blistering start this season. He’s been showcasing his skills as both a playmaker and a defensive leader. After his breakout seasons in recent years, where he posted 76 and 69 points respectively, Morrissey’s hot start continues to lead to the Jets’ success. The team is picking up some critical early wins. And Morrissey has extended his point streak to three games. He’s already played a crucial role in their victories.

Why Josh Morrissey is Off to a Hot Start

Reason 1: Morrissey’s Offensive Production Has Been Stellar

Morrissey is riding a three-game point streak to kick off the 2024-25 season. He’s now totaled four assists and a plus-4 rating through those contests. His most recent contribution came in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild. He registered a power-play assist on Kyle Connor’s game-winning goal in that game.

In a previous win against the Chicago Blackhawks, Morrissey picked up an assist on another overtime winner by Mark Scheifele. He’s becoming the go-to playmaker in crucial moments for the Jets. He’s putting up secondary assists while playing significant minutes.

Josh Morrisey of the Winnipeg Jets is having a hot start to the season

Reason 2: Morrissey Has Had an Impact on the Power Play

As the quarterback of Winnipeg’s top power-play unit, Morrissey has been integral to the team’s success with the man advantage. His ability to move the puck efficiently and find open teammates has led to multiple power-play points, including an assist in the Jets’ dominant 6-0 win over the Oilers.

Morrissey’s vision and calmness under pressure make him a constant threat on the blue line. His strong play has ensured that the Jets’ power play remains a weapon in tight games.

Reason 3: Morrissey Has Shown Defensive Leadership and Played Heavy Minutes

Morrissey’s impact goes beyond just offensive contributions. He logged a team-high 23:01 in ice time during the win over the Wild and 26:17 against the Blackhawks. The Jets’ coaching staff trusts him in all situations.

Morrissey also consistently contributes in the defensive zone by blocking shots. He’s racking up takeaways at a surprising (ask his opposition) rate. His ability to balance his offensive push with solid defense makes him one of the league’s most reliable two-way defensemen.

What’s Next for Morrissey and the Jets?

With Morrissey driving the play and showing no signs of slowing down, the Jets will look to build on their strong start. Morrissey’s ability to maintain his offensive production while playing big minutes on the back end will be critical as Winnipeg tries its push through in the competitive Central Division.

Morrissey could set new career highs in points if he can keep this pace. He will solidify his place among the NHL’s top defensemen if he does. Consistency will be critical for the Jets. With Morrissey leading the team, they have every chance to be a serious contender this season.

