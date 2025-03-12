New York Rangers
Jonathan Quick Signs 1-Year Extension with New York Rangers
The organization announced Wednesday morning that veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick has signed a one-year contract extension with the New York Rangers. The deal is worth $1.55 million and will keep the 39-year-old with the team through the 2025-26 season.
As per Frank Seravalli, the structure of the deal is as follows:
- $1 million salary,
- $550,000 signing bonus,
- $300,000 potential performance bonuses – 20 starts w/ .915 sv% or above = $75k – 35 games played = $25k – 40 games played = $50k – 20 wins = $50k – 25 wins = $100k
- Modified NTC
Quick, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, joined the Rangers in 2023 as a free agent. He has served as a dependable backup, taking starts behind one of the most high-profile goaltenders in the NHL Igor Shesterkin.
In 21 appearances this season, Quick has posted a 9-6-2 record with three shutouts, becoming just the sixth goaltender in the past 50 years to record three shutouts in a season at age 39 or older.
Quick Has Carved Out Quite the NHL Career
This season, Quick became the first U.S.-born goaltender to reach 400 career wins and the 17th goalie in NHL history to play in 800 games. Across 48 games with the Rangers over two seasons, he has compiled a 27-12-4 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average.
With the Rangers two slots out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, the club is still hanging onto hopes they’ll get in and their goaltending can take them on a run. Quick’s veteran presence will be crucial as the team pushes both for a playoff spot and tries to stay alive in a stacked Metropolitan Division.
