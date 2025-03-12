Columnist Predicts Oilers Target 20-Goal Panthers Free Agent

The Edmonton Oilers could make a splash in free agency this summer by pursuing any one of a handful of big-name free agents. After it was learned that Edmonton went after Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline and tried to sign him to an extension, all bets are off. The Florida Panthers have forward Sam Bennett on an expiring deal, and according to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Oilers could take a swing.

In a bold set of predictions for the Oilers over the next 12 months, Mitchell suggested that general manager Stan Bowman might shift strategies after last year’s mixed results in free agency.

Edmonton put pen to paper on several UFAs this summer and they haven’t worked out. Jeff Skinner can’t seem to find consistent ice time, while Viktor Arvidsson can’t find any scoring consistency. In the process, the Oilers got older and slower and lost a physical edge they needed to address at this season’s deadline.

It makes sense that Bennett –known for his speed and physicality — might emerge as a prime target.

Bennett Has Several Attributes the Oilers Need

Bennett, who turns 29 in June, can score, is physical, and has Stanley Cup playoff experience. These are all traits that would make him an ideal fit for the Oilers’ forward group. Edmonton has searched high and low for a winger who can hang with Leon Draisaitl. No doubt, Bennett could be that guy.

Sam Bennett could be a free-agency target for the Oilers

His rugged style and willingness to retrieve pucks is the kind of winger Draisaitl likes. His proven track record is also a plus, even if a long-term contract could carry risks.

Mitchell assumed that if the team bridges Evan Bouchard and “offloads one or two bloated contracts”, the Oilers could have room for Bennett in free agency. He added that Bennett is about as good a bet as the Oilers can make.

