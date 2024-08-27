Evaluating Stuart Skinner’s Performance in the 2023-2024 Season

The Edmonton Oilers have undergone numerous roster changes this offseason, but one position that has remained stable is goaltending. Stuart Skinner, the Edmonton native, is entering his third full NHL season. At such a young age, he continues to make significant strides in his development each year. Last season, Skinner demonstrated his value, and now it’s time to delve into his performance during the 2023-24 season.

With just 64 career NHL games before the season began, Skinner nearly doubled his experience by playing 59 games last year. He finished with a record of 36-16-5. Skinner’s 36 victories place him in fifth place for most wins by a goalie in the 2023-2024 season. Digging deeper into those wins, Skinner held a save percentage of .905% and an average of 2.62 goals against per game. For comparison, the league averages last season were a .900% save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average.

Stuart Skinner Stats by Area

Breaking down his stats, long-term, Skinner boasts an impressive save percentage of .981%, significantly higher than the league average of .962%. This performance ranks him in the 77th percentile. Over the season, he conceded just six long-range goals. When it comes to mid-range shots, Skinner allowed 43 goals—19 from the right side of the ice and 12 directly from the slot. His save percentage for mid-range shots stands at .904%, compared to the league average of .889%, positioning him in the 64th percentile.

Taking one more step closer, high-danger shots seem to be his kryptonite last season. Skinner held a high danger save percentage of .806% with a league average of .788%. This places him in the 54th league percentile, his worst category by far. In total, he let in 81 high-danger goals; in all other areas of the ice, Skinner let in 66 goals. If there was any area of improvement for Skinner, it would be the high-danger areas. On the other hand, these stats still show a story of a goaltender who is playing above the league average.

Nevertheless, Skinner led the Edmonton Oilers to their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 2006. With the passionate fanbase that the Oilers have, Skinner is often placed under a microscope. Being only 25 years old, mistakes are inevitable. Despite some calls for a goaltending change, Skinner still has the vote of confidence. With the stats he recorded last season, it’s no surprise that the Edmonton Oilers have stuck with the hometown kid.

