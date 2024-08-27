Filip Zadina to Sabres on PTO Debunked as Agent Talks Options

Recent reports suggesting that right-winger Filip Zadina will sign a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Buffalo Sabres are inaccurate. Earlier news circulating on Tuesday morning, suggested by Pavel Barta of Deník Sport, incorrectly reported Zadina’s PTO with the Sabres. According to Zadina’s agent, Darren Ferris, the player is actually in the process of negotiating a contract with another team.

His agent, Darren Ferris, told me that he's in the process of completing a contract for Zadina with another team. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) August 27, 2024

Ferris has confirmed that Zadina is engaged in talks with as many as three NHL clubs. Kevin Weekes of ESPN has also reported that the Czech winger is exploring multiple options, dismissing the claim of an imminent PTO with Buffalo.

Zadina, who turns 25 in November, was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Despite high expectations, his performance in Detroit was underwhelming. Over five seasons with the Red Wings, Zadina recorded 68 points in 190 games.

After a mutual contract termination with Detroit last summer, Zadina signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the San Jose Sharks. Although he achieved a career-high 13 goals, his overall performance did not significantly improve, posting 23 points and a career-worst -44 rating. The Sharks chose not to extend him a qualifying offer, making Zadina an unrestricted free agent.

Rumors to Sabres Might Help Zadina Get Signed

It was a bit surprising that he hadn’t been signed yet, thus reports of a PTO seemed reasonable. Perhaps his talks with Buffalo are a backup plan.

As for which teams are looking at Zadina, that’s not clear. Plenty of speculation is circulating on social media with fans on several teams noting their clubs should take a shot at him. It seems now that it was reported he almost went to the Sabres, a lot more interest is popping up with teams potentially open to signing him.

