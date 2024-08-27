Recent reports suggesting that right-winger Filip Zadina will sign a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Buffalo Sabres are inaccurate. Earlier news circulating on Tuesday morning, suggested by Pavel Barta of Deník Sport, incorrectly reported Zadina’s PTO with the Sabres. According to Zadina’s agent, Darren Ferris, the player is actually in the process of negotiating a contract with another team.
Ferris has confirmed that Zadina is engaged in talks with as many as three NHL clubs. Kevin Weekes of ESPN has also reported that the Czech winger is exploring multiple options, dismissing the claim of an imminent PTO with Buffalo.
Zadina, who turns 25 in November, was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Despite high expectations, his performance in Detroit was underwhelming. Over five seasons with the Red Wings, Zadina recorded 68 points in 190 games.
After a mutual contract termination with Detroit last summer, Zadina signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the San Jose Sharks. Although he achieved a career-high 13 goals, his overall performance did not significantly improve, posting 23 points and a career-worst -44 rating. The Sharks chose not to extend him a qualifying offer, making Zadina an unrestricted free agent.
Rumors to Sabres Might Help Zadina Get Signed
It was a bit surprising that he hadn’t been signed yet, thus reports of a PTO seemed reasonable. Perhaps his talks with Buffalo are a backup plan.
As for which teams are looking at Zadina, that’s not clear. Plenty of speculation is circulating on social media with fans on several teams noting their clubs should take a shot at him. It seems now that it was reported he almost went to the Sabres, a lot more interest is popping up with teams potentially open to signing him.
Next: Oilers Eye Trade to “Shake Up” Blue Line, And Another UFA Defenseman
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Filip Zadina to Sabres on PTO Debunked as Agent Talks Options
Rumors of Filip Zadina going to the Buffalos Sabres on a PTO have been...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Jon Abbott Hired As New Play-By-Play Announcer For Flames
Jon Abbott will be joining the Calgary Flames as their new voice starting this...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Evaluating Stuart Skinner’s Performance in the 2023-2024 Season
Lets take a look back at Edmonton oilers goaltender, Stuart Skinner, and his 2023-2024...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
The Top 5 NHL Video Games of All Time
The top 5 NHL video games include some from multiple gaming consoles. Which one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Ty Emberson Has Inside Track to Land Roster Spot on Oilers
Newly-Acquired defenseman Ty Emberson has the inside track to land a roster spot on...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Expected To Take A Step After Laine Acquisition
Patrik Laine was a huge add to the Canadiens forward core. Will his addition...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Confirmed to Want Right-Shot Defensemen In UFA Market
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the lookout for a right-shot defenseman in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
NHL Network Reveals Top 20 Centres: McDavid and Draisaitl Shine
NHL Network has unveiled their ranking list for the top 20 centers in the...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Rutger McGroarty Traded by the Jets to the Penguins
The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly traded top prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Former Oilers Named as New Targets Following Big Blue Line Losses
With significant losses on their blue line this summer, are the Oilers looking at...