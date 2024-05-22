Johnny Gaudreau Has Found His Game At The World Championship

As the preliminary round has come to an end at the 2024 World Championship, Team USA finished second in their division. The team won five games while losing once in regulation and once in overtime. A significant factor in their success was the play of Johnny Gaudreau. He along with his teammates Brady Tkachuk and Matt Boldy are the top three scorers at the tournament. In fact, Gaudreau broke the record for most points ever scored by an American player at the World Championships with 43.

It seems as though Johnny Gaudreau has found his game again. Can Team USA do some damage in the medal round?

Johnny Gaudreau’s Journey

Gaudreau has found plenty of success over his career. He is an NHL All-Star who has had fantastic seasons in the past. However, the 2023-24 campaign was one to forget.

He had excellent seasons with the Calgary Flames before leaving. Flames fans were shocked when the NHL superstar signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets instead of the Calgary in 2022. Gaudreau had the worst point-producing season in his career (ignoring the season’s shortened by COVID). He put up just 60 points in 81 games played. His 115-point season just two years ago seems so long forgotten.

Thankfully, Gaudreau seems to have found his game at the 2024 World Championship. Will he be able to bring his elite game back to Columbus? Or are his days of being a point-per-game player over?

Going Down In History

Some individuals have had some record setting moments for Team USA at the World Championship. Brock Nelson has tied the record for most goals at the tournament with an amazing total of nineteen career goals. This ties him with Russell Johnson for the United States total. Gaudreau has set a couple of new records himself.

Gaudreau now leads the United States in all-time points and assists at the World Championship. He passed NHL superstar Patrick Kane for the new record.

Johnny Gaudreau sets U.S. World’s Hockey record

As the quarterfinals get set to take place on May 23rd, Team USA will be searching for gold. They have had a fantastic tournament and look to build off their momentum. Last year was a disappointment as they lost to Latvia in the bronze medal game. Team USA has a tough matchup in the quarterfinals as team Czechia will be no easy opponent.

