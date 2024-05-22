Trotz Reacts to Mitch Marner Trade Rumors to Nashville

Rumors have been swirling about a potential trade involving Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner and the Nashville Predators. Despite the speculation, the Maple Leafs have reportedly not talked to anyone about a trade and the Predators are saying any link between them and Marner is just a rumor. In fact, Barry Trotz’s reaction to the rumors was actually quite funny.

On the surface, a move to Nashville could make theoretical sense. The Predators are looking to bolster their offensive lineup this summer, and Marner, a highly skilled winger, fits that bill. However, any team considering a trade for Marner, including the Predators, would need to ensure they could secure him beyond his current contract, which has only 12 months remaining before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. It would be highly unlikely for a team to trade for Marner without a guaranteed extension. Of course, this is all if Marner even agrees to waive his no-trade clause to leave Toronto.

From a financial standpoint, there are a few things to consider. First, the Predators have the room to add a player like Marner. That said, they also work under an unwritten internal salary cap. The Predators’ highest-paid player, Roman Josi, earns $9.059 million annually. Marner will command more than the $10.9 million per season he makes now. The Preds aren’t keen on exceeding Josi’s cap hit for anyone.

Trotz Dismisses Marner Rumors

Barry Trotz, the Predators’ head coach, addressed the rumors directly, emphasizing that Mitch Marner is not a free agent when asked if the team would have any interest in the forward. Clearly, Trotz isn’t looking to get hammered with tampering charges by saying he is interested, but it’s logical to assume he wasn’t lying when he said these were just rumors.

The Maple Leafs have not engaged in any trade talks regarding Marner because they’ve been too busy dealing with their coaching situation.

Just FYI, it's my understanding as of this moment that the Maple Leafs have not spoken to a single team about Mitch Marner. The Leafs were focused on the coaching situation which they've handled now. But there hasn't been any trade conversations regarding Marner.

Obviously we'll… https://t.co/uXMgmaRKgD — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2024

Beyond that, Marner’s contract includes a full no-move clause, which came into effect last July 1. This clause gives Marner significant control over his future, making any potential trade complex. According to sources, Marner’s camp, led by veteran agent Darren Ferris, is not actively seeking a trade and has no plans to create a list of preferred teams.

Is a Marner Trade Off the Table?

Just because the Leafs haven’t spoken with anyone, and certainly not the Predators, it doesn’t mean a trade is off the table. As of now, Marner is set to honor his contract and continue playing for Toronto. But, as the Leafs and Treliving sit down and take a look at their roster, it’s only a matter of time before they approach Marner and ask for his thoughts on the matter. From there, who knows?

Marner’s future remains tied to the Maple Leafs, at least for the time being. His no-move clause and the lack of active trade talks suggest that any potential move is speculative at best.

