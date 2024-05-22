As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, they aim to overcome a hurdle they’ve encountered twice in the last three seasons (the first time to Colorado). They enter the series as underdogs, and face a formidable opponent in the Stars, considered the deepest team in the playoffs. While Edmonton has struggled to get consistent production from all four lines, Dallas benefits from contributions across their roster.

The Stars’ depth is just so much better than the Oilers’. Edmonton’s top players are going to have to be OUTSTANDING if they’re going to win this series.



Tough task against a team that also happens to be one of the NHL’s best defensively and is riding a hot goalie pic.twitter.com/N0Q6FSP3fA — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) May 21, 2024

The Stars’ approach differs significantly from the physical play seen in the Oilers’ previous series against the Vancouver Canucks and the LA Kings. Ranking low in playoff hits, the Stars rely on skill and speed, boasting several offensive threats. Despite missing key player Roope Hintz due to injury, Dallas remains a scoring powerhouse, with defenseman Miro Heiskanen leading their playoff points. They’ve got Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnson both with double-digit points. Dallas also has goals from 14 different players.

However, Dallas doesn’t have the same elite-level talent Edmonton does.

Oilers Have The Best of the Best

As deep as the Stars are, they lack the superstar power Edmonton boasts. Dallas’ top point-getter has 13 points. There are five players on the Oilers’ active playoff roster with 13 points or more. Led by Leon Draisaitl (24) Connor McDavid (21), and Evan Bouchard (20), the Oilers also have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 16 points and Zach Hyman with 13. Dallas is well shy of these top-tier numbers, despite actually playing one more game than the Oilers.

On defense, the Stars are deeper. One through six, there is talent in all three pairs. However, Edmonton’s standout pair of Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm has been incredible. If they can get a little support from the rest of the defense corps, Edmonton should be able to limit the dangerous chances against.

Goaltending is an area where the Stars have an edge, with elite goalie Jake Oettinger’s stellar save percentage (.918). Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner has shown promise over the last two games, but he’s not been tested much.

This series could be a test of depth versus star power. If Edmonton’s top players can capitalize on their chances, the Oilers will need to make sure their bottom six and lower-level defenders can hold off a well-balanced attack. What the Oilers can’t afford is for their top guys to go dry. Should that happen, this could be a quick series in favor of the Stars.

