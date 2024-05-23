Flames Part Ways with Asst. Coach Marc Savard, Likely Joins Leafs

The Calgary Flames have mutually parted ways with Assistant Coach Marc Savard. Savard spent the 2023-24 season as a part of Ryan Huska’s coaching staff and was in charge of the team’s powerplay. The Flames finished fifth in the Pacific Division and failed to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. GM Craig Conroy issued the following statement regarding Savard’s departure from the organization:

“We would like to thank Marc for his commitment last season and also for his professionalism during this process to arrive at today’s decision. We wish Marc success with his future endeavors in the game”.

The #Flames and Marc Savard have agreed to mutually part ways. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 22, 2024

The Flames’ powerplay was one of their major weaknesses this season. Their powerplay ranked 26th in the league at 17.9 percent. The numbers improved towards the end of the season but were mediocre for the majority of it. It’s safe to say that certain expectations were definitely not met.

Savard retired from the NHL in 2011 where he played for the Flames, New York Rangers, Atlanta Thrashers, and Boston Bruins. In his career he notched 207 goals and 499 assists for 706 total points. He was hired as the Head Coach for the Windsor Spitfires in 2021 and coached in the OHL for two seasons before joining the Flames.

It’s likely Savard joins another team’s coaching staff with many rumors linking him to Toronto. The Maple Leafs have also recently hired Craig Berube as their next Head Coach. Savard coached alongside Berube with the St. Louis Blues during the 2019-2020 season.

Flames’ Direction May Have Influenced Savard’s Departure

Savard’s decision to leave the Flames after one season may have also been a result of where the team currently stands. The Flames are not likely to be playoff contenders anytime soon and Savard may have not been willing to coach for a non-playoff team.

Marc Savard Flames coach

The powerplay also struggled this season as the Flames don’t possess the same type of talent that other contenders have. Despite there being hopes that the Flames turn this around quickly, it’s easier said than done.

As for who replaces Savard, rumors have suggested that the Flames could look at Alex Tanguay who is currently an Assistant Coach with the Detroit Red Wings. Tanguay was a former teammate with Conroy and the desire to work together could still be there.

There has been no expressed timeline yet to find a replacement.

Next: New Jersey Devils Name Sheldon Keefe Their New Head Coach