3 Takeaways as Maple Leafs Hand Jets First Loss of the Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs handed the Winnipeg Jets their first loss of the season in a thrilling 6-4 showdown that included standout performances from John Tavares, Max Pacioretty and Kyle Connor. With Tavares netting a hat trick and Pacioretty adding three assists, the Leafs managed to snap their own three-game winless streak while ending the Jets’ franchise-record, eight-game winning run. Here are three key takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ statement win.
Winnipeg’s high-flying offense kept it close, but Toronto’s defensive adjustments and timely scoring made the difference.
Tavares and Pacioretty Shine
John Tavares had a standout game, scoring a hat trick that proved crucial in ending the Jets’ unbeaten season streak. He is the 22nd player in Maple Leafs history with four hat tricks. Tavares’ performance included three goals on seven shots, he created four high-danger scoring chances and dominated the faceoff circle with a 16/21 record. Tavares looked as good as he’s looked all season.
Max Pacioretty, who was recently moved to the second line, also played a key role, contributing three assists in his first three-plus point night since December 2021. This was a big game for Pacioretty who hasn’t always been in the lineup.
The Maple Leafs’ Defense Helped Out Stolarz
The Maple Leafs couldn’t shut down Kyle Connor, (who got four points) but they were able to control the Jets’ offense, holding Winnipeg to just 23 shots while blocking 18 more. By tightening up their defensive play, Toronto minimized Winnipeg’s scoring chances.
Limiting shots on goal was essential to their success, especially as Winnipeg had gone into the game with a record-setting eight wins. Anthony Stolarz made some key saves when he had to, but he didn’t have a great night, allowing four goals on 23 shots. That was good for a .826 save percentage.
Jets’ Power Play Shows Strength Despite Loss
The Jets’ special teams were a bright spot in the game, as they killed off two penalties and scored twice with the man advantage.
As he often does, Kyle Connor led the charge, extending his point streak to nine games. It was thought that Connor had a hat trick, but Winnipeg’s goal at 16:13 of the third period was changed and credit was given to Gabriel Vilardi from Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers.
While the Jets’ defensive breakdowns ultimately cost them the game, their power-play success is a positive they’ll look to build on.
