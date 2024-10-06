Swayman Deal Spells Trouble for Oilers and Future Skinner Contract

The Edmonton Oilers don’t have to worry about a contract extension for goaltender Stuart Skinner for at least two seasons. That said, the eight-year deal Jeremy Swayman just struck with the Boston Bruins is not ideal news for the Oilers when it comes to predicting what Skinner’s next contract could look like.
Swayman just pushed the Bruins to slightly reset the goalie market with a contract worth $8.25 million per season. It’s a notable extension because Swayman has only played a career 132 regular-season games. Now the starter for the Bruins, he leveraged their need to get him back between the pipes and he sat until they offered $66 million with $23 million in signing bonuses.
How does this relate to Skinner? Swayman’s numbers may not be that different than Skinner’s by the time the 2024-25 season comes to a close.
Related: Bruins Break the Bank: Swayman Cashes In with $66M Deal
Assuming Skinner plays 55 games this season, he’ll have played 178 regular-season NHL games. If the Oilers go on another run, he could reach the 50 playoff game marker as well. That will have made him more proven as an NHL-caliber star goalie than Swayman. Skinner sits at a career save percentage of .910 and a goals-against average of 2.69. Swayman’s numbers are admittedly a touch better (2.34 and .919) but Skinner could get close with a strong campaign.
Skinner was always going to get a raise. Now, that raise could create issues for the Oilers, a team that also has some other big business to look after.
Is This Swayman Deal a Problem Bad for the Oilers and Good for Skinner?
One could argue that Skinner will be worth $8.25 million when it’s time to sign his extension. As arguably the top Canadian goaltender, that’s not incorrect. That’s still a financial hurdle for Edmonton.
Now that the market has been reset, the other issue working against the Oilers is the salary cap. Having gone up this season, it’s projected to go up to $92 million next. The summer after, it could reach as high as $97 million. The Oilers will have to allot a huge chunk of that increase to extensions for Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard. How much does that leave for Skinner?
At the very least, Edmonton will lose pieces if they want to keep Skinner in the fold and near where the market has been set.
When do the Oilers re-sign Skinner? Do they give him $8.25 million next July 1? Technically, that’s the earliest they can extend him. Or, do they wait and see what he does over the next two seasons, potentially realizing he’s a proven goalie who is arguably better than Swayman? That could mean $9, maybe even $9.5 million per season. If Igor Shesterkin signs for $10.5 million or more, that only hurts the Oilers’ chances of getting a team-friendly deal for Skinner done.
Skinner is not Shesterkin. But, he’s not far off from Swayman. He’s arguably more proven as a playoff performer and he’s the starter on a Stanley Cup contending team. If nothing else, Swayman’s deal just guaranteed Skinner is an $8 million per season goalie if he has another good run in 2024-25.
Next: Ex-Maple Leafs Keefe Wins First Two Games as Devils Coach
More News
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Philp, Brown, Gagner, Yamamoto, McDavid
Edmonton Oilers Quick Hits: Noah Philp to the AHL, Josh Brown waivers, Sam Gagner...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 hours ago
Kailer Yamamoto Eyes Career Revival in Utah, Signs 1-Yr Deal
Kailer Yamamoto aims to revitalize his NHL career after signing a one-year, two-way contract...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 9 hours ago
Robertson, Michkov Among 6 Players to Turn Heads This Preseason
Several players turned heads this preseason in the NHL, among them being Nick Robertson,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
Bruins Having Fun with Viral Swayman Videos After Extension
The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman are having fun on Sunday with a series...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains
The Vancouver Canucks are set to make a big decision when it comes to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Several Players Chasing NHL Milestones
As of 2024–25 season begins, several NHL players are on the verge of greatness....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Acquiring Ty Emberson Was More Than a Reactionary Trade
The Edmonton Oilers did more than fill a hole by acquiring Ty Emberson in...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks
Timothy Liljegren appears to be struggling under the demands of head coach Craig Berube...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Kevin Labanc Turns PTO with Devils into Deal with Blue Jackets
Kevin Labanc started with the New Jersey Devils on a PTO and wound up...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Why Oilers Can’t Throw Preseason Mistakes Away as “Meaningless”
NHL preseason doesn't matter because the wins and losses don't count. But, for the...