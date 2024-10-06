Bruins Break the Bank: Swayman Cashes In with $66M Deal

The Boston Bruins have locked up goaltender Jeremy Swayman on an eight-year, $66 million contract extension, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $8.25 million. This significant deal, which includes $23 million in bonuses and a no-trade clause, makes a strong statement about the Bruins’ belief in Swayman as a cornerstone for the future.
It also suggests they crumbled in negotiations, coming up from their rumored final offer of $64 million.
Swayman, 25, has shown flashes of brilliance in a shared starting role, but this contract signals Boston’s commitment to making him their long-term franchise goaltender despite not having played an incredible amount of hockey. While some see this as a market-resetting deal for young goalies with limited starting experience, it’s not without risk. The hefty salary and lengthy-term raise concerns about whether Swayman can handle the pressure of a full-time starting role.
If Swayman continues to develop and reaches his potential, the contract could turn out to be a team-friendly move. However, given that he hasn’t yet played consistent starter minutes, that’s not a guarantee. In a few years, this deal could be viewed as a huge overpay if Swayman doesn’t meet expectations.
Did the Bruins Cave in Negotiations with Swayman?
The organization went public with their frustrations in not being able to get Swayman to sign the deal they had tabled. Cam Neely said, that Swayman had 64 million reasons he should be playing. Swayman’s agent denied that a number of $64 million had ever been offered. Disappointed, Swayman’s camp took their time and forced the Bruins to up their offer, ultimately giving Swayman 66 million reasons.
It’s now up to Swayman to prove he’s worth the investment and establish himself as the elite franchise netminder Boston needs. The pressure is on, and the Bruins are counting on their young goalie to rise to the challenge. Joonas Korpisalo will back Swayman up once the season gets going, although he may get the starts early while Swayman shakes off the rust and gets back up to game speed.
During the 2023-24 season, Swayman appeared in 44 games with the Bruins, compiling an overall record of 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.
