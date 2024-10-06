Bruins Having Fun with Viral Swayman Videos After Extension

The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman might have been unhappy with each other after the goaltender waited out camp and didn’t join the team until the organization came up to his ask and gave him $66 million on a new eight-year extension. But, now that the deal is done, everyone seems to be happy again and the netminder and team are having fun with the fans, posting viral videos on Sunday morning.
The first was a video of Swayman pulling up to the building to join his team on the ice. The footage captures his car pulling up and him grabbing his bag out of the back, turning toward the camera, and winking. The suggestion here is that he knew this deal would get done all along, or that he got what he wanted and offered up some kind of “told you so” wink.
Swayman also addressed the fans and thanked them for their support in another video, while the Bruins posted a third, with the tagline “Back to work.”
Finally, another video that fans of the film Wolf of Wall Street will know well offered up a cheeky moment for Swayman to have a little fun. Splicing the scene of Leonardo Dicaprio telling his employees that he’s “not f—ing leaving!” when he was pressured to quit as an unethical, law-breaking stockbroker, Swayman used the audio from that clip to tell fans he wasn’t going anywhere.
Swayman and Bruins Seem To Be Good
There was some concern that this stressful negotiation might sour the relationship between the Bruins and Swayman, but these videos suggest otherwise. In fact, it seems like Swayman is super excited and everything is water under the bridge as he tries to get back to helping the Bruins be competitive.
As for how Cam Neely feels about having to come up to $8.25 million per season to get this done, that’s not clear. But, if history tells us anything, he’ll say something publicly at some point to let everyone know how he feels.
