Jakob Pelletier Gets Fresh Start w/ Flames, Signs New 1-Yr Deal

Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier is aiming for a fresh start after agreeing to a one-year, two-way contract with the team, as first reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Although the Flames haven’t officially announced the deal, confirmation is expected later Thursday afternoon.

Jakob Pelletier one-year, two-way with Flames



$800K in NHL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 12, 2024

The 23-year-old forward is eager to rebound after a difficult 2023-24 season, which was derailed by injuries and setbacks. After a solid 2022-23 campaign in the AHL, where he recorded 37 points in 35 games, Pelletier seemed poised to make an impact at the NHL level. Unfortunately, an upper-body injury during pre-season sidelined him for months, delaying his development.

Despite his efforts to recover, including a late-season return in January 2024, Pelletier struggled to find his rhythm. He managed just 13 games with the Flames, tallying three points before being sent back down to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, where he finished the season.

Jakob Pelletier signs with the Calgary Flames

Now, with a new contract in place, Pelletier is determined to bounce back. He’s been putting in extra work this summer, including regular training sessions with teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, to ensure he’s ready to compete for a full-time NHL role. While his two-way deal gives the Flames options and is somewhat of a “prove it” contract, Pelletier aims to show he belongs in the lineup. A healthy start and a “do-over” of sorts is what he needs.

Where Will Pelletier Slot in for the Flames This Season?

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun stated after Friedman’s post, “It never made any sense — for either side — for Jakob Pelletier to not be signed by the start of training camp. Now, where does he fit in the Flames’ forward cast?” That’s a good question and much of that will depend on how many games Pelletier winds up playing.

If he’s healthy, gets off to a strong start, and his confidence grows, he could become more that just a bottom-six depth guy, Pelletier is looking to make his mark in 2024-25 and play a much bigger role for the Flames.

