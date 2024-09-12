Jakob Pelletier Gets Fresh Start w/ Flames, Signs New 1-Yr Deal

Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier is aiming for a fresh start after agreeing to a one-year, two-way contract with the team, as first reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Although the Flames haven’t officially announced the deal, confirmation is expected later Thursday afternoon.
The 23-year-old forward is eager to rebound after a difficult 2023-24 season, which was derailed by injuries and setbacks. After a solid 2022-23 campaign in the AHL, where he recorded 37 points in 35 games, Pelletier seemed poised to make an impact at the NHL level. Unfortunately, an upper-body injury during pre-season sidelined him for months, delaying his development.
Related: Why 2 Huge Proposed Huberdeau Trades Likely Make No Sense
Despite his efforts to recover, including a late-season return in January 2024, Pelletier struggled to find his rhythm. He managed just 13 games with the Flames, tallying three points before being sent back down to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, where he finished the season.
Now, with a new contract in place, Pelletier is determined to bounce back. He’s been putting in extra work this summer, including regular training sessions with teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, to ensure he’s ready to compete for a full-time NHL role. While his two-way deal gives the Flames options and is somewhat of a “prove it” contract, Pelletier aims to show he belongs in the lineup. A healthy start and a “do-over” of sorts is what he needs.
Where Will Pelletier Slot in for the Flames This Season?
Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun stated after Friedman’s post, “It never made any sense — for either side — for Jakob Pelletier to not be signed by the start of training camp. Now, where does he fit in the Flames’ forward cast?” That’s a good question and much of that will depend on how many games Pelletier winds up playing.
If he’s healthy, gets off to a strong start, and his confidence grows, he could become more that just a bottom-six depth guy, Pelletier is looking to make his mark in 2024-25 and play a much bigger role for the Flames.
Next: New Jersey Devils Lose Luke Hughes For 6-8 Weeks to Injury
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
What a Full Season Under Paul Coffey Means for Oilers New Defense
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirms Paul Coffey's return behind the bench, lets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane Dealing with Injuries at Oilers Camp
Both Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane are out for the start of Edmonton Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club
Former Edmonton Oilers forward and first-round pick, Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Expect Ty Emberson to Play Key Role in 2024-25
The Edmonton Oilers are expecting and excited about defenseman Ty Emberson emerging as a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 5 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 5 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...