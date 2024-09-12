Why 2 Huge Proposed Huberdeau Trades Likely Make No Sense

In recent days, two giant and unsubstantiated trades involving Calgary Flames’ forward Jonathan Huberdeau were thrown out there in the NHL rumor mill. Both are interesting on paper, but neither makes much sense.

The first was a deal between the Flames and Montreal Canadiens, where Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is known for taking risks. The second was a deal that would send Huberdeau to the New York Rangers for Jacob Trouba.

The Proposed Canadiens Deal for Huberdeau

The Montreal Canadiens have already made headlines this offseason by acquiring Patrik Laine, but one proposed trade pitch could see them add another star forward. As detailed on Heavy.com, a fan using PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool proposed a deal that would send Huberdeau from the Flames to the Canadiens, with Calgary retaining $3 million of Huberdeau’s salary. In return, Montreal would send Christian Dvorak and a 2025 first-round pick, while receiving a 2025 second-round pick from the Flames.

Jonathan Huberdeau Canadiens

This hypothetical trade would be a significant shake-up, as both Montreal and Calgary would be swapping forwards who have struggled under their current contracts. Huberdeau is entering the second year of his eight-year, $84 million deal, but the proposed salary retention would bring his cap hit down to $7.5 million per season.

$3 million retained over the next seven seasons would be virtually unheard of, but it’s not impossible. Still, it is unlikely the Flames take on $3 million in dead cap space over that amount of time. It would hurt the Flames rebuild and to only get a bump from a second-rounder to a first doesn’t seem like enough of an incentive to try it.

In his first season with Calgary, Huberdeau recorded 12 goals and 40 assists for 52 points in 81 games—well below expectations for a player with his salary. However, with 720 points in 831 career games, Huberdeau still has the potential to be a top-six forward and a major contributor for Montreal. Hughes might consider this kind of gamble if the deal was right.

The Canadiens have shown a willingness to take chances on players who need a fresh start, as seen with their recent acquisition of Laine. If Huberdeau can regain his form in Montreal, this trade could provide a much-needed boost to the team’s offense. However, his massive contract and recent underperformance make this a risky move, and with Calgary unwilling to do the retention part of the suggested swap, this feels like a long shot.

The Proposed Huberdeau Trade to the Rangers

The second was a trade proposed by Jesse Courville-Lynch of The Hockey Writers. In the deal, the Flames would send Huberdeau, with a 50% retained salary to the Rangers in exchange for Trouba. Yes, it is as ridiculous as it sounds.

Huberdeau Flames Rangers Trade is outrageous

The post in question dismisses key facts and lacks proper research, making it frustrating for informed readers.

It overlooks critical factors like no-move and no-trade clauses, suggests an unrealistic 50% salary retention on over $5 million for several years, and ignores reports of Jacob Trouba’s reluctance to leave his wife, despite already squashing a trade to the Detroit Red Wings. Why would Trouba have changed his mind? And, even if he had, why would he waive a no-trade to join a rebuilding Flames team?

Additionally, it disregards insider reports stating the Flames are not planning any big moves this summer. Overall, the post feels out of touch with fans who know anything about these two players and their respective situations. Its premise is flawed and the proposal lacks the detail need to even contemplate a conversation.

Both trade proposals forget that Huberdeau has a full no-move clause, but the idea of him going to Montreal seems to at least be plausible. Neither deal makes much sense when you consider the retained salary portion of the trades but the Rangers deal isn’t even grounded in any sense of reality.

