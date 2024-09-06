Jake McCabe Extension Talks Underway With Maple Leafs

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun, at least in a preliminary fashion, contract extension talks with defenseman Jake McCabe. Noting he’s the kind of defenseman the team needs, despite adding Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, it sounds like the Leafs feel McCabe is someone they don’t want to lose.
McCabe has become a vital piece of Toronto’s roster, and the organization is already considering extending his contract. According to Friedman, the Leafs have initiated discussions with McCabe about an extension. “I believe they’ve had some conversation with Jake McCabe about extending him. I think he’s perfect for them,” Friedman said. McCabe’s hard-nosed, physical style of play has made him an invaluable asset to the Leafs’ defense, and securing him long-term would provide stability on the back end.
Friedman adds, that while it’s unclear how these talks will progress, it’s evident that McCabe is viewed as a key player in Toronto’s future plans.
Locking him in for $4 million with the Leafs might be a smart move. He was arguably their best defenseman during the playoffs and that’s exactly what they brought him in for. He’s also a heart and soul player who quickly became a fan favorite over the past two years. The challenge, of course, is paying him his true value when over 60% of the salary cap is tied up in just five players.
What this deal looks like and how open McCabe is to taking a contract that keeps him in Toronto will be an intriguing storyline to watch.
