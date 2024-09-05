Although there are questions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending heading into the 2024-25 season, it might not be the Achilles heel some hockey pundits predict. While the situation remains unproven—especially with Matt Murray recovering from injury—there’s growing optimism that this year’s tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz could surprise many.

Woll, the leading contender for the starting role, has shown promise but has struggled with injuries and lacks extensive NHL experience. On the other hand, Stolarz, while older, hasn’t had much consistent action either. However, when tested, he’s been rock-solid. The real question is whether this duo can maintain their strong play throughout the season. Could this untested group of goaltenders exceed expectations and carry the Maple Leafs further than anticipated?

Related: Trade McCabe? In What World Would That Make Sense?

Reason One: Joseph Woll: A Youngster with Rising Potential

One of the reasons for optimism around the Maple Leafs’ goaltending in the 2024-25 season is the growth of Joseph Woll. Last season, despite a difficult goaltending situation for much of the campaign, Woll stood out as a bright spot. When healthy, Woll has proven to be a solid, if not exceptional, netminder. His career .912 save percentage (SV%) indicates that he’s already at or above league average, and his remarkable playoff performance in 2024, where he posted a .964 SV% and a 0.86 goals-against average (GAA) in three games, shows his ability to perform under pressure.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs wins Game 6

If Woll can stay healthy, there’s a solid argument that he’s ready to be a reliable 1A goalie. His skill set and composure give the Maple Leafs confidence that their netminding issues may be behind them.

Reason Two: Anthony Stolarz: A Strong Backup with Starter Potential

Another key factor contributing to the Maple Leafs’ potential goaltending improvement is the addition of Anthony Stolarz. Signed by new general manager Brad Treliving in what could be one of the more underappreciated moves of the offseason, Stolarz brings a solid resume from his time with the Florida Panthers. Last season, he recorded an impressive 2.03 GAA and .925 SV% over 27 games, ranking second in the NHL behind Laurent Brossoit among backups.

Stolarz’s proven ability to handle a backup role and the likelihood that he will start 30-35 games gives the Maple Leafs a dependable tandem. Stolarz’s consistent play behind Woll should provide the Leafs with the stability they lacked last season.

Reason Three: Increased Consistency and Depth in Net

One of the Maple Leafs’ most glaring weaknesses last season was their inconsistent goaltending. Injuries, mental resets, and shaky stretches meant Toronto couldn’t depend on consistent performances. With Woll’s upward trajectory and Stolarz’s reliability, the Maple Leafs are entering the 2024-25 season with a much more stable and balanced goaltending setup.

Instead of juggling inconsistent goaltending options, the team now has a duo that can be relied upon to keep them competitive in high-stakes and back-to-backs. The balance between Woll’s youth and upside, combined with Stolarz’s steady presence, should allow Toronto to be one of the top goaltending tandems in the Atlantic Division.

The Bottom Line for Maple Leafs Goaltending

While the Maple Leafs are banking on two younger goaltenders – Woll and Stolarz – to solidify the crease, there’s also a possibility that Matt Murray could return from his injury struggles and regain his top form. When healthy, Murray has proven to be a reliable and high-caliber netminder. If he stays injury-free and performs at his best, he could become a surprise asset for the team.

Ultimately, the entire Maple Leafs goaltending situation could unfold in unexpected ways. While some view it as a potential weakness, it’s just as likely that this group could exceed expectations. Stranger things have happened in hockey.

Related: Petry from Red Wings? Great Player, But Zero Future