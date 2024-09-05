Although there are questions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending heading into the 2024-25 season, it might not be the Achilles heel some hockey pundits predict. While the situation remains unproven—especially with Matt Murray recovering from injury—there’s growing optimism that this year’s tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz could surprise many.
Woll, the leading contender for the starting role, has shown promise but has struggled with injuries and lacks extensive NHL experience. On the other hand, Stolarz, while older, hasn’t had much consistent action either. However, when tested, he’s been rock-solid. The real question is whether this duo can maintain their strong play throughout the season. Could this untested group of goaltenders exceed expectations and carry the Maple Leafs further than anticipated?
Related: Trade McCabe? In What World Would That Make Sense?
Reason One: Joseph Woll: A Youngster with Rising Potential
One of the reasons for optimism around the Maple Leafs’ goaltending in the 2024-25 season is the growth of Joseph Woll. Last season, despite a difficult goaltending situation for much of the campaign, Woll stood out as a bright spot. When healthy, Woll has proven to be a solid, if not exceptional, netminder. His career .912 save percentage (SV%) indicates that he’s already at or above league average, and his remarkable playoff performance in 2024, where he posted a .964 SV% and a 0.86 goals-against average (GAA) in three games, shows his ability to perform under pressure.
If Woll can stay healthy, there’s a solid argument that he’s ready to be a reliable 1A goalie. His skill set and composure give the Maple Leafs confidence that their netminding issues may be behind them.
Reason Two: Anthony Stolarz: A Strong Backup with Starter Potential
Another key factor contributing to the Maple Leafs’ potential goaltending improvement is the addition of Anthony Stolarz. Signed by new general manager Brad Treliving in what could be one of the more underappreciated moves of the offseason, Stolarz brings a solid resume from his time with the Florida Panthers. Last season, he recorded an impressive 2.03 GAA and .925 SV% over 27 games, ranking second in the NHL behind Laurent Brossoit among backups.
Stolarz’s proven ability to handle a backup role and the likelihood that he will start 30-35 games gives the Maple Leafs a dependable tandem. Stolarz’s consistent play behind Woll should provide the Leafs with the stability they lacked last season.
Reason Three: Increased Consistency and Depth in Net
One of the Maple Leafs’ most glaring weaknesses last season was their inconsistent goaltending. Injuries, mental resets, and shaky stretches meant Toronto couldn’t depend on consistent performances. With Woll’s upward trajectory and Stolarz’s reliability, the Maple Leafs are entering the 2024-25 season with a much more stable and balanced goaltending setup.
Instead of juggling inconsistent goaltending options, the team now has a duo that can be relied upon to keep them competitive in high-stakes and back-to-backs. The balance between Woll’s youth and upside, combined with Stolarz’s steady presence, should allow Toronto to be one of the top goaltending tandems in the Atlantic Division.
The Bottom Line for Maple Leafs Goaltending
While the Maple Leafs are banking on two younger goaltenders – Woll and Stolarz – to solidify the crease, there’s also a possibility that Matt Murray could return from his injury struggles and regain his top form. When healthy, Murray has proven to be a reliable and high-caliber netminder. If he stays injury-free and performs at his best, he could become a surprise asset for the team.
Ultimately, the entire Maple Leafs goaltending situation could unfold in unexpected ways. While some view it as a potential weakness, it’s just as likely that this group could exceed expectations. Stranger things have happened in hockey.
Related: Petry from Red Wings? Great Player, But Zero Future
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 12 hours ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Hold-Up With the Red Wings’ RFAs Has Fans Asking Questions
The Detroit Red Wings still need to sign their notable restricted free agents to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Signs Huge 8-Year Contract with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl has locked in with the Edmonton Oilers, signing a huge 8-year contract...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Is the Flames’ Dustin Wolf Ready for Prime Time?
Dustin Wolf is going to be thrown into the NHL this season in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard and Ekholm Rank Among NHL’s Top Defensemen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm make NHL Network's Top 20 defensemen...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Could Use Deferred Payment Contract with Leon Draisaitl
The Seth Jarvis deal in Carolina could be something the Edmonton Oilers look at...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Among Teams Interested in Max Pacioretty
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly among the teams showing interest in signing forward...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Swayman’s Contract Issue: A Concern for Bruins Fans?
Bruins' goaltender Jeremy Swayman is still an unsigned RFA with the 2024-25 season around...