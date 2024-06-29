Lightning Gearing Up to Make Big Offer For Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois made headlines on Saturday by trading defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club and forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings. These moves come as the Lightning cleared cap space, a move many figured might be a last-ditch effort to sign Steven Stamkos. One insider wonders if the Lightning are up to something else. This might not be about Stamkos, but the Lightning’s interest in free agent forward Jake Guentzel.

Friedman hints that fans should prepare for significant activity in the upcoming free-agency period and the Lightning might be in the middle of it.

Tampa Bay Being Active Early, But Why?

Lightning GM Julie BriseBois hinted on Friday that franchise cornerstones Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman are heading in different directions. Reports on Friday were that Stamkos was likely to enter free agency after turning down an eight-year, $24 million extension offer. Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan confirmed that Stamkos would see what was out there, while Hedman is expected to sign a contract extension on the first day he is eligible, July 1.

If accurate, that throws cold water on any idea that Tampa has gone back to Stamkos’ camp with a better offer.

The Lightning Want the Funds Free to Pay Guentzel

Instead, Friedman suggests that Guentzel is a top target for the Lightning. He is coming off a 30-goal season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. Negotiations between Guentzel and the Hurricanes have been ongoing, with Guentzel reportedly asking for an eight-year deal with an $8 million average annual value (AAV).

Jake Guentzel to Tampa Bay Lightning rumors

Friedman reports that on Thursday, the Hurricanes agreed to these terms and were prepared to discuss the contract’s structure. Many sources believed Guentzel would remain in Carolina. However, as July 1 approaches, it appears Guentzel is considering testing the free-agency market, a decision he has every right to make.

“It looks like the market changed from when they started negotiating and now,” commented another NHL GM. Guentzel’s rights may be traded before Monday, with several teams interested in gauging his willingness to join their rosters.

