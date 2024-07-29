Is Nazem Kadri Waiving His NMC A Real Possibility?

During the Calgary Flames’ end-of-season media interviews, Nazem Kadri’s stood out. Kadri had one of his best seasons, despite the Flames missing the playoffs and becoming sellers at the Trade Deadline. In his media availability, Kadri expressed his desire to remain with the Flames but emphasized he didn’t want to “play for another top-10 pick.” The 33-year-old is focused on making the playoffs next season to pursue his second Stanley Cup.

But players aren’t out of the loop and surely Kadri knows what the Flames are doing here. While the word “rebuild” hasn’t been tossed around, it’s clear that’s the direction Calgary is headed in. After facilitating one of the biggest selloffs in franchise history and getting picks and prospects in return, the Flames are determined to build this team back up, even if the process includes a couple of tough seasons at first.

For fans, this is the ideal situation. The team now has a clear direction and path for the future, allowing young prospects to make a name for themselves in the NHL as they continue to develop. However, for veteran players like Kadri, who signed with Calgary expecting to be competitive, a rebuild may not be as appealing. Some sources suggest that the Flames could consider trading Kadri in the near future.

Every rebuilding team needs veterans, as young players need leaders and mentors to learn from and look up to. This season, Kadri showed off his mentorship skills by playing alongside young players such as Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil. The notion of Kadri becoming a mentor throughout this rebuild caught momentum and seemed like a good scenario moving forward.

With that being said, one can’t forget why he signed in Calgary in the first place. According to TheFourthPeriod’s David Pagnotta, Kadri could potentially waive his NMC to go to a contending team if the situation was right. Pagnotta mentions it would have to be a team that will give him a good chance to chase another cup.

“They’re (Calgary) willing to listen and it’s situational. My understanding with respect to Kadri is that he’s willing to waive the no-move clause for the right situation”.

Kadri accepting a trade to a contender wouldn’t be a far-fetched idea, as his comments in the media prove his desire to remain competitive. Calgary’s moves suggest they might be moving in the opposite direction, as the team continued selling in the offseason trading players such as Jacob Markstrom and Andrew Mangiapane. The rebuild has only just begun with a quick turnaround being a pipedream. The takeaway is that it’s going to be a process in Calgary and the team is listening to offers. If they pull the trigger on more big moves, It’ll be dependent on if the situation works for both the team and the player. The Flames still value their veteran players and won’t necessarily engage in a full teardown, but plans can always change.

Trading Kadri won’t be easy. He has five years left on his contract with a cap hit of $7 million per season. In any trade scenario, it’s a guarantee that the Flames would have to retain salary on any Kadri deal. There’s also his NMC which shifts to a 13-team no-trade list during the last three years, giving him the control to determine his destination. Would a team want to take on Kadri for that many more years? It would be a hard sell given that the player is currently in his mid-thirties.

In my opinion, a Kadri trade only happens if he formally expresses to the team that he wants out. Otherwise, expect Kadri to stick around to continue being a leader for the young players and a contributor to the Flames’ offense.

