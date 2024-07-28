What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?

When Johnny Gaudreau decided to test free agency in 2022, it hit the fanbase by surprise. The Calgary Flames were coming off one of their most successful seasons in franchise history, finishing with a record of 50-21-11, and were first in the Pacific Division. The team managed to make it out of the first round of the postseason with a thrilling Game 7 overtime goal versus the Dallas Stars, but lost in five against their provincial rival the Edmonton Oilers.

Optimism was high for what the future looked like, however the elephant in the room was that Gaudreau didn’t have a contract for next season. The Flames offered him a deal to stay, but Gaudreau decided last minute that he was going to test free agency. The Flames would end up losing him for nothing as he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

What if Johnny Gaudreau didn’t leave the Flames for the Blue Jackets?

Johnny Gaudreau’s departure marked the start of a major exodus in Calgary, with many players, the general manager, and the coach all leaving the organization. This shake-up has led to a much-needed rebuild, now led by new GM Craig Conroy. However, despite the excitement for this fresh start, many fans still wonder what the Flames might have looked like if Gaudreau had stayed.

In this article, I will share my thoughts on what the future could have been for the Flames if their core players had remained.

1. The Team Would’ve Been A Consistent Playoff Contender

For the longest time, the Flames have suffered from mediocrity and a failure to meet expectations. The team often had the habit of not qualifying for the postseason regularly, but instead falling short.

For example, Calgary made the postseason in 2015 but missed the playoffs in 2016. They would make the playoffs again in 2017 but didn’t qualify in 2018. They entered the postseason in 2019 and 2020 but failed to qualify for the 2021 playoffs while playing in the North Division. It’s also important to note that Calgary didn’t find much success during these postseason runs, as they only made it to the second round in 2015.

However, the 2021-22 season felt different. Yes, the team was eliminated in the second round again, but it felt like they were just beginning to unlock their potential. The Flames that season had the best line in hockey featuring Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk being centered by Elias Lindholm. The three players combined for 124 goals and 301 points and were a huge reason why the team had so much success.

Gaudreau Tkachuk Lindholm was the Flames’ top line before the team fell apart

It seemed like the team was just starting to reach their potential together, and could’ve achieved much more. If the Flames were to retain all their players from that season, then I believe they would’ve been a consistent playoff threat for years to come. The Flames would’ve finally had a real contender that could’ve had the ability to contend for something greater.

2. Matthew Tkachuk Would’ve Stayed In Calgary

Shortly after Gaudreau’s departure, Tkachuk told the organization he wasn’t going to extend with the club. This resulted in one of the biggest trades in NHL history which saw the Flames acquire Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Tkachuk.

But things weren’t expected to end this way. Fellow teammate Blake Coleman was interviewed on The Cam and Strick Podcast and believed that if Gaudreau didn’t test free agency, Tkachuk would’ve in fact signed a contract extension with the team.

He said:

“I think if Johnny stays, I don’t know if Tkachuk leaves. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’m good buddies with both those guys. I have a ton of respect and love for those guys. I wish they were still my teammates, but at the end of the day, I also get that you have to do what’s best for you and your family, and that’s what they did.”

Matthew Tkachuk might have stayed in Calgary if Johnny Gaudreau doesn’t leave the Flames

You can imagine this must’ve been pretty hard on the team to see their top two players leave, and with Tkachuk winning a Stanley Cup with Florida, it gets even more painful. In a perfect world, the two players would’ve still been Flames, but sometimes players have other ideas.

3. Flames Trading Prospects For Win-Now Pieces?

That season, the Flames’ prospect pool didn’t particularly stand out, but it still included some solid players. Contending teams often prioritize win-now pieces over their prospect pools.

It’s very likely that if the Flames continued to be contenders, then trades that involved roster players in exchange for prospects would’ve been a real possibility. Prospects such as Jakob Pelletier, Jeremie Poirier, Martin Pospisil, and even Connor Zary could’ve been shipped out to acquire talent to pair alongside the Flames’ star players.

Looking at Brad Treliving’s track record, he wasn’t afraid to move out future assets to bring in NHL-ready players. Whether it’s draft picks or prospects, the Flames would’ve taken from the futures cupboard if they felt an instant improvement was offered to them. Also, there’s a great chance that some of these prospects wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to play meaningful minutes, so that’s also something to consider.

Rookies such as Zary and Pospisil wouldn’t be getting the same opportunities they’re getting now if Calgary was still amid contention. Sometimes things happen for a reason, and Conroy’s running show is the perfect scenario for these young players.

4. Conroy and Huska Search For Opportunities Elsewhere?

This one might be a stretch, but it definitely could’ve been a real possibility at the time. Assuming the Flames continued being contenders, Treliving would have remained as the GM and Daryl Sutter would’ve stayed as head coach. Both Conroy and Ryan Huska were assistants in their respective jobs and had job security.

But in a league where teams are always looking for change, jobs can change just as fast. If a team offered Conroy a position to be a GM elsewhere, would he have taken it? Same with Ryan Huska regarding a head coaching job. My gut says yes.

Craig Conroy Flames GM

Conroy has been a part of the Flames organization since 2010 where he was a special assistant to the GM. He then became an assistant GM in 2014 and has been in that position for nine years till now. If another team were to offer him a position to be their next GM, I’m sure Conroy would’ve entertained it, especially with how knowledgeable he is regarding management. There is the possibility that he would’ve continued being an assistant GM in Calgary, but some opportunities can be too good to give up.

Ryan Huska has also paid his dues to the organization. He was the head coach of Calgary’s AHL affiliate at the time, the Stockton Heat, for three seasons before getting hired as an assistant coach for the Flames in 2018. He was an assistant for five seasons before getting officially hired as the Flames head coach last offseason. If the Flames continued their contention path with Sutter, would Huska have remained as an assistant, or would he have had to look for a greater opportunity elsewhere?

Final Thoughts on Gaudreau’s Exit From the Flames

While it sucks to see former players move on, at the end of the day hockey is a business. Players make the decisions that are the best for themselves and their families, even if it may upset some people, or in this case the entire fanbase…

As mentioned, things can happen for a reason as Flames fans are happy to see this team now paving out a solid direction for themselves through a rebuild. While it’s interesting to think how things would’ve been if the past was different, you can’t dwell on it. The Flames are now heading into an exciting new phase where the next generation will be showcased. Conroy and Huska have earned the trust of many Flames fans in their first seasons, as the team continues to stay on the right path in hopes of building up to an exciting end product.

Next: Flyers Goalie Prospect Alexei Kolosov Likely Headed to KHL