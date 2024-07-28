Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Alex Nylander to 1-Year AHL Contract

The Toronto Marlies have bolstered their roster by signing forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract, as announced on Sunday. Nylander, 26, joins the team after recording 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 season, following his acquisition from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

???? News | We've signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 28, 2024

Nylander’s signing has sparked interest, especially since no NHL team signed him, leading to speculation about his future. Some observers wondered if he would opt for a professional tryout (PTO), but this AHL deal might secure his position within the organization, potentially paving the way for an NHL contract later. There is also speculation that Nylander may prefer not to pursue a PTO, and the Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to at least get his foot through the door. If the Leafs wanted to sign Alex Nylander midseason, he’d only need to clear waivers to be assigned to the AHL.

With an AHL contract, Alex Nylander can attend the Leafs training camp. If he impresses, they could convert his deal to an NHL contract without using one of their 50 NHL contract slots, allowing the Leafs to evaluate his potential as a valuable depth addition on offense.

Alex Nylander has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL

The prospect of Alex and William Nylander playing on the same team adds an intriguing dynamic. Some wonder if this is just a favor to one of the star players or if the Leafs really see Alex as a potentially strong fit.

Alex Nylander Could Be of Value to the Marlies

Kyle Cushman of The Score highlights the significance of Nylander’s signing for the Marlies, noting that the team needed an offensive threat following Kieffer Bellows’ departure. Nylander is expected to fill this role effectively, complementing the Marlies’ skilled playmakers. Cushman adds that although Nylander will occupy a veteran slot, this is not a concern for the Marlies. With his inclusion, Toronto’s projected roster now has four veterans: Nylander, Logan Shaw, Philippe Myers, and Dakota Mermis.

Overall, Alex Nylander’s addition is seen as a strong move for the Marlies, addressing their offensive needs and potentially providing a strategic advantage for the Maple Leafs as well.

Next: Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Kirill Marchenko to 3-Year Contract