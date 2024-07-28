Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Alex Nylander to 1-Year AHL Contract

The Toronto Marlies have bolstered their roster by signing forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract, as announced on Sunday. Nylander, 26, joins the team after recording 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 season, following his acquisition from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nylander’s signing has sparked interest, especially since no NHL team signed him, leading to speculation about his future. Some observers wondered if he would opt for a professional tryout (PTO), but this AHL deal might secure his position within the organization, potentially paving the way for an NHL contract later. There is also speculation that Nylander may prefer not to pursue a PTO, and the Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to at least get his foot through the door. If the Leafs wanted to sign Alex Nylander midseason, he’d only need to clear waivers to be assigned to the AHL.
With an AHL contract, Alex Nylander can attend the Leafs training camp. If he impresses, they could convert his deal to an NHL contract without using one of their 50 NHL contract slots, allowing the Leafs to evaluate his potential as a valuable depth addition on offense.
The prospect of Alex and William Nylander playing on the same team adds an intriguing dynamic. Some wonder if this is just a favor to one of the star players or if the Leafs really see Alex as a potentially strong fit.
Alex Nylander Could Be of Value to the Marlies
Kyle Cushman of The Score highlights the significance of Nylander’s signing for the Marlies, noting that the team needed an offensive threat following Kieffer Bellows’ departure. Nylander is expected to fill this role effectively, complementing the Marlies’ skilled playmakers. Cushman adds that although Nylander will occupy a veteran slot, this is not a concern for the Marlies. With his inclusion, Toronto’s projected roster now has four veterans: Nylander, Logan Shaw, Philippe Myers, and Dakota Mermis.
Overall, Alex Nylander’s addition is seen as a strong move for the Marlies, addressing their offensive needs and potentially providing a strategic advantage for the Maple Leafs as well.
Next: Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Kirill Marchenko to 3-Year Contract
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 16 hours ago
What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?
What would have happened if Johnny Gaudreau never left Calgary? Would the Flames be...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
3 Ways Stan Bowman Can Eventually Win Over Oilers Fans
There's no taking back Stan Bowman's involvement in the Kyle Beach sexual assault case...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Rising Star or Question Mark?
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner enters his third season in the NHL, lets take...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts
Jeff Marek has confirmed that he is no longer working with Sportsnet and has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Holloway Won’t Lose Spot Despite Oilers UFA Signings
Will Dylan Holloway lose ground on a stacked Oilers roster that now includes Jeff...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Patrik Laine Exits Player Assistance Program: Trade Talk to Pick Up
Teams that were awaiting Patrik Laine's return from the assistance program to pursue trade...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Hockey Fans React to Rumor Jeff Marek and Sportsnet Cut Ties
Hockey fans are reacting to rumors and a report that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers
During his introductory press conference, Stan Bowman hinted at the ideal length of a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Fans Petition to Fire Stan Bowman Gains Traction
The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as their 11th GM in franchise history,...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 days ago
Buffalo Sabres Bet Big on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 5-Yr Contract
The Buffalo Sabres have secured their goaltending future by agreeing to terms with Ukko-Pekka...