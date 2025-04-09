Is a Rebuild the Right Move for the Boston Bruins?

The Boston Bruins were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since the 2015-16 season. With a record of 31-38-9, the Bruins are 29th in the league. They are no longer the playoff powerhouses they once were. General Manager Don Sweeney traded captain Brad Marchand, defenseman Brandon Carlo, and forward Charlie Coyle for future assets. It is quite apparent that the Bruins are leaning towards tearing it down rather than bringing it up.

Despite trading away a handful of their talent, the organization still has a chunk of it left. Boston still has veteran pieces like David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Charlie McAvoy under contract for a while. If a rebuild is really what Sweeney desires, it may be hard when the franchise still has playoff-worthy talent. We’re going to break down why a rebuild may not be the way to go for Boston. Also, we will explain why a retool may be better.

Boston Can Still Compete If Done Right

The Bruins still have young pieces to work with, like Pasta and McAvoy. If they were able to sign young players who would work with these two, the result would be amazing. Boston attempted to bring in top talent to feed the superstars, but it hasn’t worked. With the additions of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in free agency, the organization thought that they could go a bit further than the year prior.

Lindholm, 30, was supposed to be Patrice Bergeron’s replacement. His +61 +/- in the 2021-22 season was a selling point for the Bruins. His stats this season—16 goals and 27 points in 78 games—indicate that he’s not quite the top-tier center the Bruins hoped for. Is Lindholm a true number-one center? His career stats show that he is capable. But on a team like Boston, there isn’t really any competition.

Bruins Charlie McAvoy Don Sweeney

In the case of Zadorov, he is given top-pairing defensive minutes. Unlike Lindholm, Zadorov is having a good run with the Bruins. He has a +18 +/- and has recorded 18 points as a defensive d-man. Even though he is doing his job, it isn’t helping the team out in the long run. His six-year deal with the Bruins means that a defensive spot is taken away from their prospects in the future. Given that Boston already has Hampus Lindholm and McAvoy, the spots are running out.

If Boston can give time to their young players and find a way to revive the career of Lindholm, they can be a force. Until then, the Bruins may need to play a waiting game. Prospects like Fabian Lysell and Frederic Brunet are waiting to get time in the big leagues but are stalled by bigger names who are slumping.

Drafting Is a Better Idea Than Gambling on Older Guys

As mentioned above, the Bruins have been known to give long-term deals to veterans that they believe can be game changers. However, some of the impact players haven’t stepped foot on the NHL ice yet. We have seen many players get drafted and instantly make an impact in the big leagues. If Boston can find a way to draft high for a couple of years and get some young replacements, their future will look bright.

With the 4th overall pick currently within reach, Boston has a chance to select a potential franchise-changing talent. Drafting a player like Anton Frondell or Roger McQueen would only benefit the team. Finding a good centerman to play with Pasta and an offensive defenseman to play alongside McAvoy would boost the squad drastically.

If the Bruins were to stick with the old guys route, they risk taking on a bad contract or witnessing age regression. Younger players can only get better with time and proper coaching. In the long run, going young is better than staying old.

A Retool is Simply a Healthier Option in Boston

Tearing down the entire franchise would be a mistake with the talent they have in progress. A full rebuild would involve years of development and growing pains, something the Bruins cannot afford with key players like Pastrnak and McAvoy still in their prime. Taking a simpler path of not chasing the postseason for a couple of years and giving the young guys a chance is better overall. If the Bruins remain low in the standing, they can draft high and speed up the retool. We could see the rise of Boston once again in the next couple of years if a retool is their desired plan.

Next: Panthers Shut Down Sam Bennett for Rest Of Regular Season