Canadiens Fans Track Demidov Arrival, to Debut vs NHL Megastar

The Montreal Canadiens have officially signed top prospect Ivan Demidov to his entry-level contract, bringing one of the KHL’s most electrifying young talents to North America. The deal kicks in immediately, making Demidov eligible to join the Canadiens for their playoff push.

IT'S HAPPENING! IT'S HAPPENING! 🚨 @CanadiensMTL 2024 fifth overall pick and top prospect Ivan Demidov is coming to the NHL! pic.twitter.com/AnAUEeFehk — NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2025

After leading SKA St. Petersburg in both assists and points this season, the 18-year-old is already en route to Montreal. According to TSN 690, fans have been tracking his flight, with his arrival expected imminently—a testament to the excitement surrounding his arrival. RG.org writes, “Assuming no delays, Demidov is expected to arrive in Toronto on Friday, where he will meet up with the Canadiens. If any documents are held up or slow to process, a contingency plan is in place for him to fly directly to Montreal and join the team from there.”

Related: Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens supporters are buzzing with anticipation as the team prepares for what could be a significant late-season boost.

When Will Demidov Make His Debut for the Canadiens?

Demidov is expected to make his NHL debut on Monday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. The timing is ideal, as he’ll get a few days to practice with the team and adjust to the NHL pace before stepping onto the Bell Centre ice. He noted in an interview that might be his biggest challenge.

Ivan Demidov Canadiens debut

From a developmental standpoint, Monday’s game offers a manageable introduction. The Canadiens want him to play a couple of regular-season games before pushing into a playoff atmosphere. To have him debut on home ice versus a rebuilding Chicago team means a bit less pressure.

This will be a must-watch game, as fans will want to see Demidov in action but will already be watching because Connor Bedard will be on the ice. Demidov vs. Bedard sounds like a dream to end the season.

With all that said, the Canadiens aren’t worried about Demidov adjusting. He played significant minutes in the KHL this season and is said to be in peak game shape. He’s seen by almost every analyst who has looked closely at his game as someone who will be an NHL star.

Next: Is a Rebuild the Right Move for the Boston Bruins?