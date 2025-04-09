NHL News
History Made as Canucks Beat Stars with 3 Goals in Final Minute
The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to score three goals in under a minute, then win the game in overtime.
In one of the most incredible finishes in NHL history, the Vancouver Canucks pulled off an unthinkable comeback, scoring three goals in the final 60 seconds of regulation before sealing a 6-5 overtime win over the Dallas Stars. It was an historic comeback for the Canucks who kept their playoff hopes alive.
Trailing 5-2 with just 1:01 left on the clock, Vancouver ignited an unforgettable rally. Aatu Raty cut the deficit to two goals with 1 minute remaining, then pulled within one with just under 30 seconds left. With only six seconds on the clock, the Canucks scored again to tie the game 5-5. Pius Suter scored both goals.
In overtime, Kiefer Sherwood completed the improbable comeback, scoring the game-winner to complete the 6-5 win and keep Vancouver’s playoff hopes alive.
According to the NHL, the Canucks are now the first team in league history to win a game after trailing by three goals in the final minute of regulation.
For Dallas, the collapse is devastating. A game that looked like a sure win now likely costs the Stars their shot at the top seed in the Western Conference.
Historic Comeback Shows Canucks Won’t Go Quietly
Despite all the drama and struggles in Vancouver, this team isn’t quitting. With its playoff hopes on the line, this historic comeback shows there is a lot of fight left in a team most have given up on. It has still not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, even if its odds are low to get in.
They are six points out of the wildcard spot in the Western Conference, and it appears they’ll fight to the end.
Next: Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 minute ago
History Made as Canucks Beat Stars with 3 Goals in Final Minute
The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to score three goals...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 10 hours ago
Ivan Demidov Leaving KHL to Join Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov is officially leaving SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL to pursue his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers Recall Noah Philp on Emergency Basis Amid Injury Woes
Oilers recall forward Noah Philp from AHL on an emergency basis, opting for reliability...
-
Florida Panthers/ 12 hours ago
Panthers Shut Down Sam Bennett for Rest Of Regular Season
The Florida Panthers have decided to shut down Sam Bennett for the rest of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Journalist: Jeff Skinner’s Scoring Surge Hasn’t Changed Playoff Narrative
Despite producing in limited minutes, a healthy Edmonton Oilers roster might not include Jeff...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Ovechkin Rookie Cards Soar After Breaking Gretzky’s Goal Record
Alex Ovechkin rookie cards have seen a huge jump in value since he broke...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 13 hours ago
NHL Reacts to Quinton Byfield Scoring Potential GOTY for Kings
Quinton Byfield scored what will be seen by many as the goal of the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 14 hours ago
Oilers Outshoot Ducks, Fall 3-2 in Loss Marked by Wild Officiating
The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, getting goalied and almost...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Auston Matthews Squashes Talk of Chasing New Ovechkin Record
Auston Matthews doesn't want to get into conversations about him chasing the new goal-scoring...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Oilers Shorthanded vs Ducks as Frederic Re-Aggravates Injury
Trent Frederic has re-aggravated his previous ankle injury and will not play versus the...