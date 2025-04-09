History Made as Canucks Beat Stars with 3 Goals in Final Minute

In one of the most incredible finishes in NHL history, the Vancouver Canucks pulled off an unthinkable comeback, scoring three goals in the final 60 seconds of regulation before sealing a 6-5 overtime win over the Dallas Stars. It was an historic comeback for the Canucks who kept their playoff hopes alive.

Trailing 5-2 with just 1:01 left on the clock, Vancouver ignited an unforgettable rally. Aatu Raty cut the deficit to two goals with 1 minute remaining, then pulled within one with just under 30 seconds left. With only six seconds on the clock, the Canucks scored again to tie the game 5-5. Pius Suter scored both goals.

In overtime, Kiefer Sherwood completed the improbable comeback, scoring the game-winner to complete the 6-5 win and keep Vancouver’s playoff hopes alive.

Kiefer Sherwood scores overtime winner for Canucks

According to the NHL, the Canucks are now the first team in league history to win a game after trailing by three goals in the final minute of regulation.

For Dallas, the collapse is devastating. A game that looked like a sure win now likely costs the Stars their shot at the top seed in the Western Conference.

Historic Comeback Shows Canucks Won’t Go Quietly

Despite all the drama and struggles in Vancouver, this team isn’t quitting. With its playoff hopes on the line, this historic comeback shows there is a lot of fight left in a team most have given up on. It has still not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, even if its odds are low to get in.

They are six points out of the wildcard spot in the Western Conference, and it appears they’ll fight to the end.

