Interesting Maple Leafs & Jets Blockbuster Could Help Toronto

A potential blockbuster trade could be on the horizon for the Toronto Maple Leafs if they’re willing to make a bold move. According to a recent proposal using PuckPedia’s new PuckGM tool, one trade pitch has the Maple Leafs acquiring Cole Perfetti, a young and highly skilled center from the Winnipeg Jets, in exchange for a package that includes Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, and Alex Steeves.

In the trade, the Maple Leafs would receive Cole Perfetti and a 2025 third-round pick, while the Jets would receive Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, and Alex Steeves.

Related: Interesting Maple Leafs & Kraken Trade Might Just Work

Who Is Cole Perfetti, and How Could He Help the Maple Leafs?

Cole Perfetti is a highly skilled young forward from Whitby, Ontario. He’s quickly made a name for himself in the NHL. Drafted 10th overall by the Winnipeg In the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Perfetti has shown significant growth and versatility in his short career. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 185 pounds, he primarily plays as a center. However, he can also shift to the wing when needed.

Perfetti’s junior career with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL was impressive. In the 2019-20 season, he recorded an astonishing 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games. That season, he showcased his elite playmaking ability and hockey intelligence. His transition to professional hockey was smooth. He continued to develop with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL. There, he scored 26 points in 32 games during the 2020-21 season.

Introducing the newest member of your #NHLJets…



COLE PERFETTI! ????



Picked at 10th overall in the 2020 #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/5T0h3EFY5K — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 7, 2020

Since breaking into the NHL, Perfetti has steadily progressed. In the 2022-23 season, he played 51 games for the Jets, scoring 30 points (8 goals, 22 assists). His offensive production took a significant jump in the 2023-24 season. Last season, he scored 19 goals and added 19 assists for 38 points in 71 games. He solidified his role as a key Jets player.

His playoff experience is limited. However, Perfetti’s regular season stats suggest a player is rising. If he were traded closer to his Ontario home, he might be capable of having an impact both as a scorer and a playmaker.

Potential Upsides for the Maple Leafs

At just 22 years old, Perfetti is already showing signs of developing into a top-six forward in the NHL. Acquiring him would provide the Maple Leafs with a young, skilled player who can make an immediate impact while continuing to grow with the team.

Additionally, Perfetti’s versatility in playing both center and wing offers valuable flexibility to the Leafs’ lineup, allowing for more effective combinations and strategic adjustments. Moreover, including Calle Jarnkrok in the trade would help Toronto manage its cap space, which could be crucial for making further moves or re-signing key players.

Potential Downsides for the Maple Leafs

Trading for Perfetti could come with some downsides for the Maple Leafs. One of the biggest concerns is the potential loss of Nick Robertson. Robertson has faced challenges in his early career. However, he remains a young and promising player with the potential to develop into a top-six forward. Losing him could be a gamble. Would the Maple Leafs be parting with a future star?

Should the Maple Leafs Move Nick Robertson?

Additionally, the trade could lead to depth concerns, particularly in the bottom-six forwards. Calle Jarnkrok and Alex Steeves have been valuable assets for Toronto. Specifically, Jarnkrok’s experience and versatility are vital to the team’s lineup. Their departure could leave the team with a thinner roster, particularly in crucial areas where depth is essential.

Finally, while Perfetti has shown great promise, there’s always a risk involved in bringing in a young player who is still adjusting to the NHL. The intense pressure of playing in Toronto and the passionate fan base could present a challenge for Perfetti as he continues to find his footing in the league.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

This proposed trade offers the Maple Leafs a chance to acquire a highly talented young forward in Perfetti. Could he become an integral piece of the team’s future? The trade also involves risks, particularly with the loss of Robertson’s potential and the impact on the team’s depth.

Whether the Maple Leafs are willing to make such a deal remains to be seen. Still, it’s a trade that could significantly shape the team’s trajectory in the coming seasons.

Related: Simple Maple Leafs & Flames Trade Misses Toronto’s Bigger Need