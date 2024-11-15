Insiders Says 3 Teams Already Active In Early NHL Trade Talks

It is normal for teams to start looking at their rosters and wondering if there is anything they can or need to do to improve things. For some, it’s about dealing with injuries. For others, poor starts have shifted their immediate needs. In the case of the teams that are getting off to an early lead, it’s about planning for the NHL Trade Deadline.
Darren Dreger reports on TSN Insider Trading that three teams are among those he’s closely watching as trade talk starts to heat up around the 20-game mark of the regular season. Noting that every year the discussions pick up, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, and Buffalo Sabres have compelling reasons to begin trade conversations.
“If we go back to Buffalo, yes, [Kevyn] Adams is willing to consider something bigger, but he does not want to trade away any of his top, young NHL talent. Barry Trotz has multiple first-round draft picks, he’s got a couple of seconds, so the draft capital is there. He wants to add long-term solutions in Nashville. And, Kyle Dubas of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he knows what he’s dealing with. He’s got the Hall of Famers there, but he also recognizes, given his contract status, and the length of his contract, that this is going to be a complex project of work, he wants young NHL players and draft picks to build for a better future.”
Of These 3 Teams, Who Makes the First Big Trade Of the NHL Season?
The Sabres have struggled again this season, as they seem to do every season. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, a 7-8-1 record has shown management that tweaks might be needed. Names like Bowen Byrman have come up, but the feeling is that he’s not going to be moved unless the return is knock-your-socks-off good.
The Penguins are nothing short of a mess. Unable to compete with the better teams, reports are that Dubas has let it be known that they are open for business, with everyone but Sidney Crosby available. The Penguins already pulled the trigger on one deal, sending Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals.
In Nashville, Trotz has already thrown the word rebuild around, even if a total teardown was not what he meant. The team is off to a poor start compared to expectations when they spent big money in the summer to add Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.
