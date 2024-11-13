Capitals Reunite with Stanley Cup Hero Lars Eller in Trade with Penguins

The Washington Capitals have re-acquired veteran center Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick originally belonging to Chicago. Eller, 35, brings extensive experience back to a Capitals team that has struggled to solidify their bottom-six center depth.

Eller previously played a crucial role in the Capital’s 2018 Stanley Cup run, including scoring the championship-clinching goal. From 2016 to 2023, Eller appeared in 488 regular-season games for Washington, tallying 208 points (87 goals, 121 assists) while anchoring the team’s third line. His defensive reliability and postseason pedigree made him a mainstay during his initial tenure in D.C.

This season, Eller had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 games with Pittsburgh. He joined the Penguins as a free agent in the summer of 2023, signing a two-year contract worth $2.45 million annually. With this trade, Pittsburgh saves $2 million in cap space, while Washington absorbs Eller’s $2.45 million cap hit, which they could manage using LTIR relief from Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie, along with the financial flexibility from Evgeny Kuznetsov’s departure to the KHL.

Lars Eller Capitals trade

After Trade, Where Will Eller Fit on the Capitals Roster?

Spencer Carbery, Washington’s head coach, is expected to slot Eller into the third-line center role as previous attempts to fill the spot with younger players like Hendrix Lapierre and Mike Sgarbossa have not panned out. The 10-4-0 Caps are having a strong season and this addition should be seamless and keep the team rolling.

Eller’s return to Washington wasn’t expected, but it has stirred up excitement among some fans who fondly his past contributions. He’ll be motivated in a contract year to help the club continue winning.

