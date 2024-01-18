Insiders Say Marc-Andre Fleury a Fit With Oilers In a Lot of Ways

As the NHL trade deadline looms, speculations surrounding veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have intensified. There’s no imminent trade on the horizon and the Minnesota Wild have shot down any ideas that they’re looking to trade him. But, while GM Bill Guerin says trade talk is premature, if the Wild aren’t a playoff team, he’s open to trading the goaltender, if Fleury wants to join a contender.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, several teams are monitoring the situation, particularly and in a recent discussion on the Got Yer’ Back podcast featuring TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Mike Johnson, and LeBrun all talked about the Edmonton Oilers as a fit.
LeBrun highlighted potential landing spots for the seasoned goalie, emphasizing Edmonton as a sensible destination. Acknowledging the Oilers’ need for an experienced netminder to support emerging talent Stuart Skinner LeBrun suggested that Fleury could play a mentorship and insurance role in Edmonton.
While concerns were raised about Fleury’s playing time, given Skinner’s impressive performances, Rishaug countered that the Oilers are actively seeking a goaltender to share the load with Skinner, particularly in crucial playoff scenarios where fatigue became a factor last season.
Oilers Would Like Fleury’s Experience and Stanley Cup Pedigree
Addressing the mentorship aspect, the panel agreed that Fleury, with his Stanley Cup-winning experience, could bring invaluable leadership to the Oilers’ locker room. Rishaug emphasized Fleury’s personality and pedigree, stating, “He’s got the Stanley Cup pedigree, if he has to go in he’s got experience… I think it’s a fit in a lot of ways.” The Oilers don’t have a single person on their active roster who has been to a Stanley Cup Final.
LeBrun further supported the notion that Edmonton stands out as a prime destination for Fleury, given the team’s aspirations and the specific role they seek to fill. He’s just not sure where Fleury’s head is at and if he even wants to be traded or go to a contender. He might be content right where he is.
Next: Insider Explains Ideal Trade Scenario for Oilers to Add Two Key Pieces
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Insider Explains Ideal Trade Scenario for Oilers to Add Two Key Pieces
NHL insider Frank Seravalli painted the picture of an ideal trade scenario where the...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 21 hours ago
No Interest in the NHL for Elvis Merzlikins, Per Report
Pierre LeBrun reports that as much as Elvis Merzlinkins wants to leave and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Wants Hyman at All-Star Game: Did Oilers Fans Fail Him?
Edmonton Oilers fans failed to show up and vote for Zach Hyman and he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]
According to one Edmonton Oilers' journalist, the team is going to struggle to retain...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Sunday Night
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night versus...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Bouchard Goal Gives Oilers Franchise-Record 10th Straight Win
The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record on Saturday night with their 10th-straight win,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 days ago
Bruins Aggressively Shopping For Middle-Six Forward in Trade
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Boston Bruins actively seeking depth at the forward...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 days ago
Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made Big Trade Before Drysdale Deal
According to a report from Philly Hockey Now, the Flyers explored a trade involving...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Boudreau Says Canucks Urged Him to Alter Quinn Hughes’ Role
Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau says he was urged by someone in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
What Did Draisaitl Mean By, ‘Going To Do What’s Best for Me’?
Fans and media are trying to read into comments Leon Draisaitl made 'do what's...
Ron
January 17, 2024 at 11:19 pm
At least Eckholm and Kulak have been to the Stanley Cup Final! The Oilers don’t have anyone on the roster that has WON a Stanley Cup!
Pingback: Insiders Say Marc-Andre Fleury a Fit With Oilers In a Lot of Ways Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey