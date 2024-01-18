Insiders Say Marc-Andre Fleury a Fit With Oilers In a Lot of Ways

As the NHL trade deadline looms, speculations surrounding veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have intensified. There’s no imminent trade on the horizon and the Minnesota Wild have shot down any ideas that they’re looking to trade him. But, while GM Bill Guerin says trade talk is premature, if the Wild aren’t a playoff team, he’s open to trading the goaltender, if Fleury wants to join a contender.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, several teams are monitoring the situation, particularly and in a recent discussion on the Got Yer’ Back podcast featuring TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Mike Johnson, and LeBrun all talked about the Edmonton Oilers as a fit.

LeBrun highlighted potential landing spots for the seasoned goalie, emphasizing Edmonton as a sensible destination. Acknowledging the Oilers’ need for an experienced netminder to support emerging talent Stuart Skinner LeBrun suggested that Fleury could play a mentorship and insurance role in Edmonton.

While concerns were raised about Fleury’s playing time, given Skinner’s impressive performances, Rishaug countered that the Oilers are actively seeking a goaltender to share the load with Skinner, particularly in crucial playoff scenarios where fatigue became a factor last season.

Oilers Would Like Fleury’s Experience and Stanley Cup Pedigree

Addressing the mentorship aspect, the panel agreed that Fleury, with his Stanley Cup-winning experience, could bring invaluable leadership to the Oilers’ locker room. Rishaug emphasized Fleury’s personality and pedigree, stating, “He’s got the Stanley Cup pedigree, if he has to go in he’s got experience… I think it’s a fit in a lot of ways.” The Oilers don’t have a single person on their active roster who has been to a Stanley Cup Final.

LeBrun further supported the notion that Edmonton stands out as a prime destination for Fleury, given the team’s aspirations and the specific role they seek to fill. He’s just not sure where Fleury’s head is at and if he even wants to be traded or go to a contender. He might be content right where he is.

