Insider Explains Ideal Trade Scenario for Oilers to Add Two Key Pieces

The Edmonton Oilers are being pegged as a team that could be players for depth forwards to potentially beef up their third line before the NHL playoffs. Winners of 11 straight games, the depth stepped up against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Oilers are still considered a top-six heavy group. Questions about what else they can do and what they need to do to add to the roster are out there. One insider suggested the ideal scenario where the Oilers could solve a few key issues at once.

Over at Daily Faceoff, Tyler Yaremchuck and Frank Seravalli were talking about where a player like Sean Monahan might be traded to. After Seravalli thought the Boston Bruins could be a fit, he conceded that they don’t have the trade assets needed to make the deal. Yaremchuck suggested that the Oilers were a fit.

Perry Monahan Oilers rumor

He said:

“I think I think Edmonton’s a slam dunk fit for this guy when you talk about the way their top six is kind of humming right now if you could have a third line that has a Monahan maybe a Corey Perry with an Evander Kane on the left side, he’s been in there and he’s been on their third line for a bit before last night. Like, then you start to kind of understand okay you can beef up this bottom six in Edmonton and not have to give up a first-round pick.”

Could the Oilers Swing a Big Deal to Add Depth, and Trade Jack Campbell?

Seravalli added, “In the case of Monahan yeah and that would be ideal because then you could still potentially use that [the first-round pick] in other ways to go out and get some of the other things that you need.” He asked, “What if you could get through that and say hey we could now use that first-round pick on trading Jack Campbell’s contract to then get us the cap relief that we could make all this happen and have the cap relief for next year and beyond?”

If the Oilers can simply sign Perry, then make a small trade using a second-rounder or a prospect for Monahan, they can turn use their first-rounder to move Campbell, rid themselves of that deal, and make other moves next season with his contract off the books.

Next: No Interest in the NHL for Elvis Merzlikins, Per Report