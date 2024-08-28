Insider Clears Up Mistruths about Oilers Offer Sheet Details

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently discussed the Edmonton Oilers’ decision not to match Philip Broberg’s offer sheet and their surprising choice not to retain Dylan Holloway. As he noted what he heard, Friedman also cleared up some inaccurate reports about the money the Oilers offered Philip Broberg.
Friedman suggested that the Oilers are focused on maintaining salary cap flexibility throughout the season, which would allow them to address long-term injured reserve (LTIR) issues with Evander Kane, make a trade during the year, sign someone else this summer, or keep money in reserve for Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension. That led to comments on reports that the Oilers offered Broberg a certain amount of money that the defenseman turned down.
On the topic of Broberg, Friedman dismissed rumors about the specifics of the offer from then-GM Ken Holland. Reports had suggested the offer was around $1.8 million, but Friedman clarified that the Oilers’ actual offer was closer to $1.1 million. This figure was based on statistical comparisons to similar players like Justin Barron and Kevin Bahl. It’s not clear if Jeff Jackson or Stan Bowman also made an offer to Broberg after Holland’s departure.
Friedman made sure it was clear that Broberg’s eventual offer sheet provided a 400% increase over his expected salary, which explains, in part, why he was so eager to sign it. He also noted that agents and players around the league viewed as a significant win for the young defenseman, enhancing his leverage in contract negotiations.
What About the Oilers and Dylan Holloway?
As for Dylan Holloway, Friedman explained that there were conflicting reports about the deals offered by Edmonton. Specifically, discrepancies exist in respect to the term lengths offered.
He writes:
As for Holloway, I mentioned that he received a three-year offer at some point from the Oilers. One source swears that’s true, but a couple of others said no. I do know this: there were one- and two-year offers made in July — at approximately $850K (the former) and $1 million (the latter). He did very well financially, too.
The Oilers’ decisions regarding both Broberg and Holloway prove they wanted to open up cap space and have flexibility, as they prepare for potential future contract negotiations, particularly with key players like Draisaitl. It also explains why they chose not to match the Blues’ offers.
