The Edmonton Oilers are apparently doing more than just looking at PTOs and inexpensive UFA signings to finish off the summer. According to a report, they are exploring significant changes to their defensive lineup, with potential trades being discussed as a more impactful solution. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff noted while a guest on Oilers Now that the Oilers are actively pursuing multiple scenarios to enhance their defense.
Cam Moon and Brenden Escott spoke with Seravalli and revealed, “There are other things that Edmonton is looking at, including a potential trade that could shake things up a little bit more than just maybe the PTO route.” He noted that the situation is fluid, with the Oilers exploring several options around the league. “I think there are seven different scenarios that Stan Bowman and his staff are probably looking at,” Seravalli added.
The urgency to bolster the defense comes as the team contends with a gap left by Philip Broberg’s offer sheet signing with the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers would like to find a solid blue line partner for Darnell Nurse and while Ty Emberson or Brett Kulak might be it, there’s some uncertainty there.
Furthermore, if Evander Kane is placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), it could provide the Oilers with the flexibility to make further roster adjustments or explore additional moves.
Oilers Still Looking at the UFA Market
If the Oilers are looking at trade options, it doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t still looking at the UFA market, where it is rumored they have eyes on Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, or Kevin Shattenkirk. Seravalli says one player who might be of particular interest is Tony DeAngelo.
At 28 years old, DeAngelo could be a significant addition to the Oilers’ blue line. Despite a challenging 2023-24 season, where he played just 31 games and recorded 11 points with a -7 rating, DeAngelo’s previous seasons show he can produce offensively. He posted 42 points in 70 games and 51 points in 64 games in the seasons before. Seravalli noted that DeAngelo is known for his strong power-play contributions, which isn’t necessarily what the Oilers need (just like the situation with Barrie) but DeAngelo could be a valuable asset, especially if Evan Bouchard faces health issues. DeAngelo’s potential to provide 50 points and his willingness to play for close to the league minimum could make him a fit for the Oilers.
The Oilers remain a hot topic of conversation around the NHL as moves are expected. It’s just not clear what moves and to what length new GM Stan Bowman will go. As one Twitter user put it, whenever a new GM comes into town and rumors of big changes start popping up, that’s not always a good thing.
