Insider Clarifies Mark Scheifele’s Current Trade Status With Jets

Darren Dreger noted during the latest TSN Insider Trading report that there’s potentially some confusion on where exactly Mark Scheifele sits with the Winnipeg Jets and his desire to return to the team or be traded and start fresh elsewhere. When asked if there’s anything new to report on a Scheifele trade, Dreger said no, but cautioned that the public’s belief that a trade is actively being worked on by both sides is not accurate.

Dreger said, “There have been contract discussions on both players, Scheifele and [Connor] Hellebuyck, but right now, going into the training camp process for all these clubs, it’s backburner for the Winnipeg Jets and for the players involved here.” He added, “Despite what the critics say, the Jets believe they’ve got a good time and they’re in win-now mode.”

Dreger went on to say that the team knows they’ve got a Vezina Trophy winner in Hellebuyck and Scheifele is looking at wanting to have a good season. He noted, “Some things that need to be clarified: Scheifele has never asked for a trade, nor has he said that he doesn’t want to extend in Winnipeg. But they’re going to park it for now and just get the season going. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said last week about negotiations, “We’ll have whatever discussions we need to have, or can have, or will have, but the focus is winning.” He added, “We’ll take the contract side of things and we’ll put it off to the side here.”

This Is Good News on the Scheifele Front

The Scheifele is open to staying with the Jets should put the minds of many fans at ease in Winnipeg. The team and the player are hoping to get something done and talks could continue, even if the priority is shifting away from contracts and to systems so the Jets can ice a competitive team this season.

Essentially, this should put most, if not all rumors of Scheifele potentially winding up with the Boston Bruins this season to rest. Depending on where the Jets are in the standings ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, Scheifele’s situation may change.

