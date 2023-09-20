Maple Leafs Provide Major Injury Updates On Muzzin and Murray

In a recent update from the Toronto Maple Leafs, General Manager Brad Treliving announced significant developments regarding two key players on the team, Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin. Both out with injuries and their futures in question, neither will be back with the team for the foreseeable future.

Firstly, Treliving revealed that goaltender Matt Murray will be undergoing a “significant” surgical procedure. The exact details of the surgery remain undisclosed, respecting Murray’s privacy. The surgery’s rehabilitation process is scheduled to commence within the coming week, with specific information about the nature of the injury to be disclosed at a later date. Treliving emphasized the team’s commitment to supporting Murray’s recovery, stating, “We’re looking forward to getting him better and on the path to recovery.”

As for a return timeline, Treliving noted, “We’re not necessarily focused on time frames right now,” emphasizing that the recovery process will span months rather than days or weeks.

Jake Muzzin and Matt Murray injuries Maple Leafs

Simultaneously, the Maple Leafs received somber news regarding defenseman Jake Muzzin. Muzzin, 34, faced a challenging season in 2022-2023, as he was limited to just four games due to a back injury. Additionally, Muzzin has a history of concussions. His absence from play dates back to October 17, 2022, due to the persistent injury.

With the 34-year-old entering the final season of his four-year, $22.5 million contract, his future in the sport remains uncertain. While it remains unclear if Muzzin will ever return to the ice, he certainly won’t be back this season says Treliving. Muzzin’s impressive career statistics include 69 goals and 294 points in 683 games, with a Stanley Cup victory in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings.

As the Maple Leafs grapple with these developments, the focus remains on supporting the players through their respective challenges and recoveries, with the team and its fans eagerly awaiting further updates on Murray’s surgery and Muzzin’s career path.

Next: Testing Treliving’s Patience: Maple Leafs and Nylander Move Slow