3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames hold a 26-21-8 record in 55 games, good enough for 17th in the league. Despite their expectations going into the season, the Flames only sit three points behind the second western wildcard spot. Given that the squad is 4-5-1 in their last ten, going all in at the deadline may not be that good of an idea. If the Flames continue to fall in the standings, players will be traded. Here are three Flames that stick out the most as trade-prone.

Trading Vladar Will Give Wolf More Ice Time

With rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf playing out of his mind this year, it may be in the Flames’ best interest to depart from veteran goalie Dan Vladar. Vladar, 27, has played 22 games this season, recording a .888 SV% and a GAA of 3.07. It is safe to say that the former Boston Bruins has been able to find his footing in Alberta for some time now. In his four seasons with Calgary, he has only managed to play one season where he recorded above a .900 SV%, being a 0.906 SV% in the 2021-22 season.

Dan Vladar Flames trade rumors

If the Flames want to get the most out of Wolf, shipping off Vladar would be the best option. Trading him would also open up a roster spot for goalie Devin Cooley. The 27-year-old leads the AHL in games played and has one of the best SV% and GAA in the league. Pairing Wolf and Cooley together will not only benefit the team but also allow both goalies to grow on a professional level.

Flames “Could” Get Something for Tyson Barrie

Tyson Barrie, 33, was recently sent down to the AHL amid his poor performance as of late. The veteran defensemen recorded three points (one goal and two assists) in 13 games. With a cap hit of $1.25 million, nearly every team in the league can handle his contract. For teams in need of a skilled puck mover on the blue line, Barrie would be a perfect match.

In Barrie’s last season with the Flames’ rival, the Edmonton Oilers, he put up 43 points (10g, 33a) in 61 games. The main reason for Barrie’s disappointing record the past few seasons is the lack of ice time he has been getting. With Calgary, Barrie only saw the ice an average of 15 minutes a night. When he was given 19+ minutes in Edmonton and Toronto, Barrie was able to play to his full potential and help out his team. If this still applies at his current age, many teams will enjoy his presence.

Trading Sharangovich Will Clear Cap and Open a Roster Spot

Yegor Sharangovich, 26, signed a five-year extension with Calgary last July worth $28.8 million. The contract also includes a ten-team modified no-trade-clause which later turns into an eight-team clause in the fifth year. The contract was signed as a result of Sharangovich’s career-high 59-point season last year. The Belarusian forward recorded 31 goals and 28 assists in 82 games with the Flames. With the extension upcoming, he has not played to his set expectations as he is only set to record 33 points this season.

The former New Jersey Devil currently has 22 points (11 goals and 11 assists) in 48 games played. Despite his increased ice time, Sharangovich can’t seem to play the same as he did last year. With rising stars Matt Coronato and Connor Zary looking to gain more ice time, moving Sharangovich would allow the two to prosper. For the 26-year-old, he would be able to hopefully gain more ice time and better linemates on a different team.

