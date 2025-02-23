Hurricanes Make Big Offer to Mikko Rantanen, Await Response

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a significant offer to star forward Mikko Rantanen, but as of now, he has yet to provide an answer. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that the Hurricanes met with Rantanen’s representatives during the 4 Nations break and presented what is believed to be a major contract proposal. He said it was in the nine figures. However, Rantanen, at this time, has not said yes or no, instead taking time to process the situation.

Hurricanes Rantanen extension

Friedman noted that Rantanen is potentially the biggest name in play ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The Hurricanes want to keep him, but he’s still reeling from the trade and hasn’t found his footing yet. If the Hurricanes can’t get him to lock in, they could move him. But, if they think there’s a chance he could sign, even after March 7th, they might try to make a run with him on the roster.

Teams across the league are monitoring the situation closely.

Would The Hurricanes Risk Losing Rantanen for No Return?

It certainly would be a risk if the Hurricanes didn’t get Rantanen signed but held onto him for a Stanley Cup run. They’re a strong team, but not necessarily a favorite and if he never gets comfortable, he could test free agency and leave for no return at all.

Realistically, the Hurricanes are going to want to have an answer in the next week or two. At the very least, they need an informal indication that they have a strong chance of signing him after the deadline.

Not only that, but Friedman said teams are holding onto assets in preparation for Rantanen to potentially become available. That will only last for so long. Contenders won’t hold onto their top trade pieces if the deadline gets too close that they can no longer make a move. The fewer buyers, the less likely Carolina gets a solid return (or at least a fair one).

Next: Bouchard’s Dud vs Flyers Raises Concerns Over Contract with Oilers