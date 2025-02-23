NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Jets, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 22), the Winnipeg Jets re-signed Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million annually. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers lost a clunker to the Philadelphia Flyers, and there some are wondering if Evan Bouchard is hurting his contract value Elliotte Friedman offers the latest on Mikko Rantanen. Finally, who are three potential trade options out of the Calgary Flames organization?

Jets Sign Namestnikov

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million annually. He has 10 goals and 19 assists through 52 games this season.

Up next is Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers is coming off a seven-year, $42 million contract with a $6 million cap hit. He has 48 points in 47 games this season and is likely holding out for a big contract extension. Murat Ates of The Athletic writes, “It seems clear Ehlers is too big a part of Winnipeg’s current success to be traded, but we thought the same thing about Mikko Rantanen not too long ago, too.”

Is Evan Bouchard Hurting His Contract Value?

Evan Bouchard’s struggles, particularly in Saturday’s game as the Oilers lost 6-3 to the Flyers, have to be concerning for the team and the defenseman. He’s proven with his play in last season’s playoffs that he can be elite, but he’s been falling apart defensively this season.

With zero power-play goals in 2024-25, his value is declining significantly. Rob Brown of the Got Yer’ Back podcast says there’s no way the Oilers should give him anything more than a bridge deal, and early expectations were that he could get eight years and $10 million per season.

Today, there was also talk about Evander Kane‘s status and how quickly he could return. He’s finally staking at it sounds like he’s about 60%.

Names to Watch from the Calgary Flames

Dan Vladar, Tyson Barrie, and Yegor Sharangovich could all be names worth watching out of Calgary as the trade deadline approaches. Our own Jordan Manning took a look at each player and explained why there might be trade options out there and how it would help the Flames rebuild.

Hurricanes Make Offer to Rantanen

He’s not saying yes and he’s not saying no, but Mikko Rantanen has an offer on the table from the Carolina Hurricanes. Elliotte Friedman says it’s a big one, but the forward isn’t feeling comfortable yet with his new team and there’s still a chance he could be traded before the deadline.

If so, he’ll become the most popular player at the deadline and the Hurricanes will have to try to find a way to recoup some of what they gave up to get him.

