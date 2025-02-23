Calgary Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Jets, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 22: The Jets re-signed Namestnikov, Bouchard contract talk, Rantanen trade chatter, and Flames deadline buzz.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 22), the Winnipeg Jets re-signed Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million annually. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers lost a clunker to the Philadelphia Flyers, and there some are wondering if Evan Bouchard is hurting his contract value Elliotte Friedman offers the latest on Mikko Rantanen. Finally, who are three potential trade options out of the Calgary Flames organization?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Jets Sign Namestnikov
The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million annually. He has 10 goals and 19 assists through 52 games this season.
Up next is Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers is coming off a seven-year, $42 million contract with a $6 million cap hit. He has 48 points in 47 games this season and is likely holding out for a big contract extension. Murat Ates of The Athletic writes, “It seems clear Ehlers is too big a part of Winnipeg’s current success to be traded, but we thought the same thing about Mikko Rantanen not too long ago, too.”
Read More About The Signing Here
Is Evan Bouchard Hurting His Contract Value?
Evan Bouchard’s struggles, particularly in Saturday’s game as the Oilers lost 6-3 to the Flyers, have to be concerning for the team and the defenseman. He’s proven with his play in last season’s playoffs that he can be elite, but he’s been falling apart defensively this season.
With zero power-play goals in 2024-25, his value is declining significantly. Rob Brown of the Got Yer’ Back podcast says there’s no way the Oilers should give him anything more than a bridge deal, and early expectations were that he could get eight years and $10 million per season.
Today, there was also talk about Evander Kane‘s status and how quickly he could return. He’s finally staking at it sounds like he’s about 60%.
Names to Watch from the Calgary Flames
Dan Vladar, Tyson Barrie, and Yegor Sharangovich could all be names worth watching out of Calgary as the trade deadline approaches. Our own Jordan Manning took a look at each player and explained why there might be trade options out there and how it would help the Flames rebuild.
Hurricanes Make Offer to Rantanen
He’s not saying yes and he’s not saying no, but Mikko Rantanen has an offer on the table from the Carolina Hurricanes. Elliotte Friedman says it’s a big one, but the forward isn’t feeling comfortable yet with his new team and there’s still a chance he could be traded before the deadline.
If so, he’ll become the most popular player at the deadline and the Hurricanes will have to try to find a way to recoup some of what they gave up to get him.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 22 Posts
- Hurricanes Make Big Offer to Mikko Rantanen, Await Response
- 3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the Calgary Flames
- Bouchard’s Dud vs Flyers Raises Concerns Over Contract with Oilers
- Winnipeg Jets Extend Vladislav Namestnikov, Shift Focus to Ehlers
- Evander Kane Injury Status: Oilers’ Source Talks Pre-Playoff Return
- NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Jets, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 22: The Jets re-signed Namestnikov, Bouchard contract talk, Rantanen trade...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
Hurricanes Make Big Offer to Mikko Rantanen, Await Response
The Carolina Hurricanes have made a big offer to Mikko Rantanen and are awaiting...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the Calgary Flames
Explore the current state of the Calgary Flames and discover which players are most...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Bouchard’s Dud vs Flyers Raises Concerns Over Contract with Oilers
The way Evan Bouchard is playing of late for the Edmonton Oilers, there is...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Winnipeg Jets Extend Vladislav Namestnikov, Shift Focus to Ehlers
With Vladislav Namestnikov now signed to an extension, the Winnipeg Jets can shift their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Evander Kane Injury Status: Oilers’ Source Talks Pre-Playoff Return
Jason Gregor notes that a source has offered an update on Evander Kane's injury...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Pettersson, Hughes, Kaprizov, and Kane injury news, plus Seth...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 21: The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen, Oilers plans for the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
4 Nations Face-Off: Standouts and Disappointments
Every hockey tournament has its standout and disappointing performances. The 4 Nations Face-Off provided...