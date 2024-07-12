Journalist Argues Oilers a Rare Breed Among Cup Contenders

In the 2023-24 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers fell just two goals shy of winning the Stanley Cup. A stacked team offensively went on a run as one of the best teams in the NHL over the final stretch of games during the regular season and carried that success over to the playoffs. While they didn’t finish their story, they have emerged as one of the few contending teams to actually improve during the offseason.

While other top teams faced significant losses, the Oilers strategically bolstered their roster, positioning themselves as even stronger contenders for the upcoming season.

Oilers Take a Step Forward as Other Contenders Take a Step Back

The Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars, all formidable teams last season, experienced setbacks. The Panthers lost key players like Vladimir Tarasenko, Brandon Montour, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Rangers and Stars did little in free agency, with the latter losing pivotal players such as Joe Pavelski, Chris Tanev, and Ryan Suter. Each team is still considered a playoff lock, but these departures have left gaps in their lineups that could hinder their performance in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers, who reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, not only retained their core players but also made significant additions. They said goodbye to Warren Foegele and Vincent Desharnais, but this off-season strategy has garnered praise from analysts, including Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic. Luszczyszyn highlighted the rarity of a Stanley Cup finalist managing to enhance their roster without losing key pieces to cap constraints.

Panthers win the Stanley Cup

Luszczyszyn remarked:

“Most Stanley Cup finalists don’t get to run it back. Usually, they have to lose some key pieces to make the cap work the following year. Lucky for Edmonton, the Oilers not only didn’t have to lose any vital cogs, they actually got to add reinforcements… A team that was a goal away from glory getting better — even marginally so — is a big deal.”

The Oilers’ offseason moves include retaining Adam Henrique and acquiring Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner. These additions have significantly strengthened Edmonton’s forward group, which Luszczyszyn described as potentially the best in the salary cap era. “That gives Edmonton a seriously deep top nine that may be the best forward group we’ve seen in the cap era,” he stated.

Non-Cup Contenders Now In the Mix

In particular, the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights have faced substantial losses. The Stars lost key players, including Joe Pavelski, Chris Tanev, and Ryan Suter, while the Golden Knights saw the departure of significant contributors like Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, and Logan Thompson. These exits are expected to impact their depth and overall performance in the coming season. They did little to nothing to replace those players who moved on. The Carolina Hurricanes replaced players like Jake Guentzel, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce, but with significant downgrades.

This has opened the door for teams like the Nashville Predators to make a big splash and try to push themselves beyond the status of a playoff bubble team and win a few playoff rounds. The New Jersey Devils did well, but they are coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season. Vancouver was considered a winner in free agency, but it has to be remembered that they lost Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. Not are not small departures.

Are the Oilers the Stanley Cup Favorites Next Season?

The Oilers’ ability to enhance their roster while other contenders faced setbacks highlights the fact they may be Stanley Cup favorites this coming season. By retaining crucial players and adding impactful reinforcements, the Oilers have set themselves up for another strong run.

In a league where maintaining and improving a roster under salary cap constraints is a complex task, the Oilers’ success in doing so marks them as serious contenders for the upcoming season. Their strengthened lineup and improved depth make them a team to watch.

Next: Making a Case for Oilers’ Stuart Skinner at the Four Nations Cup