When Will Fans See Matt Savoie Wear an Oilers’ Jersey for Real?

The Edmonton Oilers’ recent acquisition of top prospect Matt Savoie is generating considerable buzz. Not only were fans and insiders shocked the Buffalo Sabres pursued moving Savoie, but the fact the Oilers were able to add such a high-end prospect for little more than a player they probably needed to move anyway felt like a win/win. Savoie has a ton of potential, but is he ready to make the Oilers’ roster? If so, fans will see the return value on that trade almost immediately.
Savoie, who led the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice with 90 points in 65 games at age 17, stands out among his peers. Comparisons with Mathew Barzal, Brayden Point, and Dylan Cozens reveal Savoie’s impressive offensive capabilities. He might be a different style of player, but he ranked above NHL average in skating, shot, hockey sense, and compete. Injuries and a deep prospect pool in Buffalo have slowed his progression to the NHL, but Savoie is seen as a very good top-six forward by experts like Corey Pronman of The Athletic.
However, his transition to the NHL may take some time. He’s got a shot to make it, but it’s not a guarantee.
Savoie Might Not Be on the Oilers’ Opening Night Roster
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic suggests that if the Oilers intend for Savoie to play center, he might spend the entire 2024-25 season in the AHL to develop his defensive responsibilities. Conversely, if he transitions to a winger role, he could join the Oilers sooner, especially given the team’s aging right-wing group.
Zach Hyman, 32, has been productive but is past his prime, while Viktor Arvidsson, 31, missed most of the last season due to back surgery. Connor Brown, 30, also struggled with injuries in 2023-24. With older bottom-six right-wingers like Corey Perry, 39, and Derek Ryan, 37, there may be openings for Savoie if injuries arise.
The Oilers, one of the oldest teams in the NHL, are unlikely to bring up more than one AHL player, with fourth-line center candidates Brad Malone and James Hamblin also in the mix. Savoie, as the most talented young player in the organization, could make an impact when ready. And, as much as the Oilers are in a tight window to win, the organization isn’t going to force Savoie into the lineup.
If he starts in the AHL, Savoie might deliver an outstanding offensive performance for Bakersfield, and then force the team’s hand to give him a look. Ultimately, Savoie’s arrival on the Oilers roster depends on his development and the team’s needs, but his potential to enhance the lineup is undeniable.
Next: How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Evan Bouchard has slowly devolved into having a lethal shot. Often...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Are Draisaitl and McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers Linked or Not?
Are the Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid contract talks with Edmonton Oilers linked or...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Utah Hockey Club Signs Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal
Barrett Hayton signs with the Utah Hockey Club. Can the young forward have a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Lose Speed and Some Identity: Will It Be a Problem?
With some off-season roster moves the Edmonton Oilers are seemingly shifting away from their...
Kael
July 13, 2024 at 3:45 pm
Hyman past his prime? LOLOLOL I guess you didn’t notice his 70 goals last season.