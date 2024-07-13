When Will Fans See Matt Savoie Wear an Oilers’ Jersey for Real?

The Edmonton Oilers’ recent acquisition of top prospect Matt Savoie is generating considerable buzz. Not only were fans and insiders shocked the Buffalo Sabres pursued moving Savoie, but the fact the Oilers were able to add such a high-end prospect for little more than a player they probably needed to move anyway felt like a win/win. Savoie has a ton of potential, but is he ready to make the Oilers’ roster? If so, fans will see the return value on that trade almost immediately.

Savoie, who led the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice with 90 points in 65 games at age 17, stands out among his peers. Comparisons with Mathew Barzal, Brayden Point, and Dylan Cozens reveal Savoie’s impressive offensive capabilities. He might be a different style of player, but he ranked above NHL average in skating, shot, hockey sense, and compete. Injuries and a deep prospect pool in Buffalo have slowed his progression to the NHL, but Savoie is seen as a very good top-six forward by experts like Corey Pronman of The Athletic.

Chances are Matt Savoie won’t make Oilers opening night roster

However, his transition to the NHL may take some time. He’s got a shot to make it, but it’s not a guarantee.

Savoie Might Not Be on the Oilers’ Opening Night Roster

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic suggests that if the Oilers intend for Savoie to play center, he might spend the entire 2024-25 season in the AHL to develop his defensive responsibilities. Conversely, if he transitions to a winger role, he could join the Oilers sooner, especially given the team’s aging right-wing group.

Zach Hyman, 32, has been productive but is past his prime, while Viktor Arvidsson, 31, missed most of the last season due to back surgery. Connor Brown, 30, also struggled with injuries in 2023-24. With older bottom-six right-wingers like Corey Perry, 39, and Derek Ryan, 37, there may be openings for Savoie if injuries arise.

The Oilers, one of the oldest teams in the NHL, are unlikely to bring up more than one AHL player, with fourth-line center candidates Brad Malone and James Hamblin also in the mix. Savoie, as the most talented young player in the organization, could make an impact when ready. And, as much as the Oilers are in a tight window to win, the organization isn’t going to force Savoie into the lineup.

If he starts in the AHL, Savoie might deliver an outstanding offensive performance for Bakersfield, and then force the team’s hand to give him a look. Ultimately, Savoie’s arrival on the Oilers roster depends on his development and the team’s needs, but his potential to enhance the lineup is undeniable.

