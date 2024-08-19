A wave of speculation swept through the Edmonton Oilers fan base when it was noticed that Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg were removed from the team’s internal roster on their official website. This move, ahead of the Oilers’ potential decision to match offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues, led to rumors that the team might be preparing to let both players leave.
However, this appears to be a false alarm.
Kevin McCurdy pointed out that several top restricted free agents (RFAs) from other teams—such as Jeremy Swayman, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Matty Beniers, and Cole Perfetti—were also missing from their respective team websites. McCurdy clarified that this is likely an administrative update and not an indication of the Oilers’ plans regarding Broberg and Holloway.
The removal of Broberg and Holloway from the roster does not mean the Oilers have decided to let them walk. While the team could do so, nothing official has been announced. Edmonton’s recent trades, including moving Cody Ceci and potentially placing Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve, suggest they are creating cap space to match.
If the Oilers were making room to retain both Holloway and Broberg, the expectation is that both names would be added back to the roster on Tuesday. Fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions until the team officially announces their decision. In fact, the Oilers might have something else in the works before Tuesday morning.
The Blues or Oilers Will Announce The Decision
The St. Louis Blues were posting on social media Monday, essentially counting down the time that the Oilers had to make a choice. One can assume that when they are informed of the Oilers’ decision to match or decline and accept compensation, the Blues will share the update.
Until then, while fans were understandably concerned about the implications of Holloway and Broberg’s absence from the roster, their names not being on the roster was merely an administrative issue, not a signal of an imminent departure for the promising young players.
The Oilers are still well-positioned to decide on matching the offer sheets without the need for panic.
Next: Oilers Could Make a Third Shocking Move After 2 Trades
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Oilers Could Make a Third Shocking Move After 2 Trades
The Edmonton Oilers could match offer sheets for Broberg and Holloway, but a third,...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?
The Toronto Maple Leafs face a tough decision. Do they play Jani Hakanpaa despite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
New Report Suggests Broberg-Oilers Relationship Beyond Repair
It might be too late to save the relationship between the Edmonton Oilers and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return
Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Buchnevich Trade Rumors Hint Offer Sheets to Oilers No Surprise
Be it that the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues talked about a Pavel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
NHL Network Ranks Zach Hyman Among Top 20 Wingers
Coming off a 54 goal season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman makes waves with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Could Oilers Explore Blockbuster Flames Trade if Broberg Goes?
Could the Edmonton Oilers explore a blockbuster Calgary Flames trade idea if Philip Broberg...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Former Caps Forward Jakub Vrana Joining Capitals On a PTO
Jakub Vrana returns to the Washington Capitals on a PTO, aiming to secure a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
What Happens if The Oilers Lose Holloway and Broberg?
The Edmonton Oilers face the possible reality of loosing two young talents. But what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Why Are NHL Offer Sheets So Rare Today?
The St. Louis Blues just made a move against the Oilers that is rarely...
Lance
August 19, 2024 at 8:14 pm
I personally would have used the last week to see what shitty teams wanted these players at St.Loius offers. I would then trade them for a bag of pucks (assuming salary cap prevents us from keeping them) just to ensure St.Loius doesn’t get them.