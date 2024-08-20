Oilers Decline Offer Sheets for Holloway, Broberg: Make Trade Instead

The Edmonton Oilers have announced they will not match the offer sheets presented by the St. Louis Blues for young talents Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. Instead, the Oilers have chosen to let both players walk and make a different trade with the Blues on Tuesday morning.

Philip Broberg, a 23-year-old defenseman, was drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019. With 81 NHL games under his belt, Broberg recorded 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) during his time with Edmonton. While his regular season contributions last year were limited to two assists in 12 games, he played a more prominent role in the playoffs, scoring two goals and adding an assist in 10 appearances.

Dylan Holloway, a 22-year-old forward selected 14th overall in 2020, has also shown promise. Over the last two seasons, Holloway played 89 games, registering nine goals and nine assists. His performance in the Oilers’ recent run to the Stanley Cup Final was particularly notable, as he notched five goals and two assists in 25 games.

In a separate transaction, the Oilers and Blues completed a trade that sent St. Louis’ 2028 third-round draft pick and the rights to unsigned 2023 fifth-round selection, defenseman Paul Fischer, to Edmonton for future considerations. This trade, while seemingly minor, is being seen as either a thank you by the Blues or a negotiated add-on by the Oilers not to match the deals.

Oilers Chose To Maintain Team Balance and Cost Control

Some are wondering why the Oilers traded Cody Ceci if their intention wasn’t to match the offer sheets. The answer seems to be that they wanted to maintain crucial cap space, potentially giving them the flexibility to add a right-shot defenseman at the trade deadline. The Oilers now possess a more flexible roster, potentially surrounding their core of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with short-term veterans eager to chase a Stanley Cup.

This move by the Oilers shows they will prioritize cap flexibility over immediate development and that they likely have other ideas. While the loss of two promising young players will sting, the organization is betting that this approach will position them better to make different moves throughout the season. They also are likely telling both players that if they desire to chase the money instead of the Stanley Cup, they’ll have to do so in St. Louis and not Edmonton.

For the Blues, the acquisition of Broberg and Holloway represents a significant investment in young talent, albeit at a high cost. With their new additions, St. Louis has strengthened its roster, but they are overpaying for both players.

