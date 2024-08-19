Oilers Could Make a Third Shocking Move After 2 Trades

Following a trade to land Vasily Podkoslin and another trade to send Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks, the Edmonton Oilers are a couple of minor moves away from being able to match the offer sheets tendered to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. The first would be placing Evander Kane on LTIR and the second would be demoting a forward worth around $800K. But, that may not be the move the Oilers make as the deadline for the offer sheet decision looms on Monday.
Related: Oilers Respond to Blues’ Offer Sheets with Savvy Trades
Instead, Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation and Sports 1440 says, “I’m not sold the Ceci trade guarantees EDM matches the Broberg offer. Won’t be shocked if EDM doesn’t match either Broberg or Holloway.”
In other words, just because the Oilers moved money and have the ability to match offer sheets, it doesn’t mean they will. Gregor seems to think that Edmonton may walk from both Broberg and Holloway and go in a completely different direction. Considering the Oilers landed Podkolzin and Ty Emberson, the team could flip their cap savings with Kane on LTIR and add another piece or two in free agency.
Emberson isn’t a lock to make the Oilers, but he’s also got a shot. Known for solid defensive metrics, he played well on a San Jose team that was often cratered offensively. He is currently a third-pairing stay-at-home defenceman who brings some physicality and kills penalties. But, he can play more minutes in the right situations. And, at $950K per season, he’s a player who could be placed on waivers and Edmonton could think outside the box with another trade or signing.
McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard Contracts Mean Anything Can Happen With Broberg and Holloway
It’s certainly possible the Oilers made these two trades with the plan to match one of the offers by Tuesday morning. However, with Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid all due for big contracts, it’s difficult to predict what the Oilers are thinking. They may be looking to clear space and simply make other plans, letting St. Louis take the two players and the risk that one or both don’t develop to the level the Blues just offered in terms of salaries.
And, considering there’s no way of really knowing how welcomed both Holloway and Broberg will be into the Oilers’ locker room after accepting higher salaries on a roster full of players taking deals, Edmonton may decide this is a valuable lesson to those who aren’t thinking team first.
Next: Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Could Make a Third Shocking Move After 2 Trades
The Edmonton Oilers could match offer sheets for Broberg and Holloway, but a third,...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?
The Toronto Maple Leafs face a tough decision. Do they play Jani Hakanpaa despite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
New Report Suggests Broberg-Oilers Relationship Beyond Repair
It might be too late to save the relationship between the Edmonton Oilers and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return
Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Buchnevich Trade Rumors Hint Offer Sheets to Oilers No Surprise
Be it that the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues talked about a Pavel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
NHL Network Ranks Zach Hyman Among Top 20 Wingers
Coming off a 54 goal season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman makes waves with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Could Oilers Explore Blockbuster Flames Trade if Broberg Goes?
Could the Edmonton Oilers explore a blockbuster Calgary Flames trade idea if Philip Broberg...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Former Caps Forward Jakub Vrana Joining Capitals On a PTO
Jakub Vrana returns to the Washington Capitals on a PTO, aiming to secure a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
What Happens if The Oilers Lose Holloway and Broberg?
The Edmonton Oilers face the possible reality of loosing two young talents. But what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Why Are NHL Offer Sheets So Rare Today?
The St. Louis Blues just made a move against the Oilers that is rarely...